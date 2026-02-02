Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Wolves are set to miss out on Everton right-back Nathan Patterson, as the player is not going to move in the ongoing window, according to Everton insider The Bobble.

The Midlands outfit have been busy throughout the deadline day as they look to add to Rob Edwards’ squad, facing the mighty task of keeping their Premier League status in task.

Wolves received a blow in their attempt to boost their forward line with Che Adams, as Torino are not interested in doing a deal for the striker.

Edwards feels they are short of options in the right-back department and they have had their eyes set on Everton’s star Nathan Patterson.

Everton boss David Moyes also admitted that they were looking to add to the right-back department but added that he is hoping that the Scottish international will keep on improving.

Wolves were not the only club showing interest in Patterson as the Scottish international was on Italian outfit Genoa’s wish list as well.

Now it has been claimed that Wolves will suffer another blow on the deadline day as they are set to miss out on Patterson.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

The 24-year-old is set to stay put on Merseyside and Everton, although they showed interest in Brooke Norton-Cuffy think ‘Patterson is more Premier League ready.’

Wolves are at the bottom of the league table and they saw some important players also depart in the summer.

Now with the transfer window set to close, it remains to be seen whether they will promote a youngster from an academy system or look into the free agent market.

On the other hand, Everton rejected a bid from Crystal Palace for Dwight McNeil and have secured a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Tyrique George with an option to buy in the summer.