Besiktas have ‘asked for the terms’ regarding Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier and they have held conversations with the Frenchman’s representative.

Leeds had a quiet winter transfer window, with Jack Harrison departing on loan to Fiorentina being the only notable deal they have made; Harrison dubbed his new surroundings ‘beautiful’.

Joel Piroe was linked with a move away from Elland Road, but the striker decided to stay put at least until the summer.

The Whites did explore a move for Armenian midfielder Eduard Spertsyan on deadline day, but a deal did not materialise in the end.

Meslier was one of the players expected to depart the Yorkshire giants in the window, as he wanted to secure regular game time and Daniel Farke refused to close the door on his departure.

The French custodian has fallen out of favour under Farke and he is behind summer signing Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow in the pecking order.

Spanish outfit Valencia showed interest in the Leeds star, as their goalkeeping coach Marcos Abad contacted the 25-year-old to convince him of a move.

Club Years Lorient 2017-2020 Leeds United (loan) 2019-2020 Leeds United 2020- Illan Meslier’s career history

Now that the Spanish transfer window has closed, a move to Valencia in the winter is out of the question for Meslier, but a move could still be on the cards for the Leeds star.

Besiktas are now planning a swoop for Meslier and according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, they have ‘asked for the terms’ required to sign him.

It has also been suggested that the Istanbul outfit held a meeting with Meslier’s representative to find a solution about his future.

His contract with the Whites is set to expire in June and Leeds are at risk of losing him on a free transfer if he does not move now.

The Turkish window is set to close on Friday and Besiktas will have to work fast to come to an agreement with Leeds to secure a transfer on time.

Meslier though could decide to run down his contract and move next summer instead.