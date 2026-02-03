George Wood/Getty Images

Stockport County director of football Jonathan Smith insists there is no doubt that Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry is hungry and motivated, after he returned to Edgeley Park on loan.

The 22-year-old has made his return to Stockport until the end of the season, having racked up 25 goals in 45 appearances across two loan spells at Edgeley Park between July 2023 and January 2025.

During his time with the League One outfit, Barry claimed the Player of the Month award on two occasions.

The Villa prospect spent the second half of last season at Hull City, featuring in just four games before a season-ending injury ruled him out.

After a proposed return to the MKM Stadium collapsed due to limited finances, the first half of this season saw him on loan at Sheffield United, where he made just nine appearances before the same knee injury sidelined him once again.

Smith revealed the club’s delight when it became clear that bringing Barry back during the January window was a real possibility, describing him as a player the club know inside out and who has already made a tangible impact.

While acknowledging that supporters will share the excitement, Smith stressed the need to manage expectations as Barry continues his recovery from injury, while highlighting the forward’s hunger and drive, noting that he was desperate to return.

Club Ipswich Town Swindon Town MK Dons Salford City Stockport County Hull City Sheffield United Clubs Louie Barry has been on loan at

Reflecting on Barry’s initial loan spell, Smith said the brief was simple: to take on defenders, thrill the crowd and get fans out of their seats, adding that Barry delivered on that promise in both spells and the club are eager to see him do it again this season.

Smith told Stockport County’s in-house media: “We were absolutely delighted when it became clear that bringing Louie back to the club was a genuine possibility during the January window.

“He’s a player we know extremely well, and one who has already made a real and lasting impact here.

“We know our supporters will share that excitement, but it’s important that we’re sensible with expectations as Louie continues his recovery from injury.

“We’ll take a careful and measured approach, but there’s no doubt about his hunger and motivation.

“He’s desperate to get back out there and make a difference.

“When we first brought Louie to the club on loan in League Two, the brief was simple.

“We wanted a player who could take defenders on, excite the crowd and get people off their seats.

“In both of his spells with us, he delivered that and more, and it’s something we’re really looking forward to seeing again in the second half of the season.”

Barry has received praise from a former EFL striker, who highlighted his terrific form during his previous spell with the Hatters in 2024, and will be hoping for a repeat once he is fully fit to return to Edgeley Park.

Stockport County currently sit fourth in the League One table, with a promotion push firmly in sight as they trail league leaders Cardiff City by just eight points.