Dutch giants Feyenoord have established contact with Fulham for their goalkeeper Steven Benda and are close to reaching an agreement.

The German shot-stopper has been on Fulham’s books since 2023, joining them from Welsh side Swansea City.

However, Benda failed to make an impression at Craven Cottage, managing just four first-team appearances over the course of his stay.

He was sent out to Millwall on loan last term, but a groin injury midway through the campaign prevented him from stretching his consistent presence between the sticks.

Fulham recalled him midway through and now he could be on his way to the Netherlands.

Feyenoord are keen on signing him in the coming hours of the window in the Netherlands, which closes later tonight.

According to Dutch outlet FR12.nl, Feyenoord have officially contacted Fulham for Benda and are closing in on an agreement.

Club Swansea City Swindon Town Peterborough United Fulham Millwall Clubs Steven Benda has played for

The move for Benda would be expected to be a loan.

With the signing of Benda, Feyenoord aim to add competition for first-choice goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther.

Fulham tried to do business with a Dutch side in the window, slapping in a bid for PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi, which met the asking price of the Eredivisie outfit.

However, the move for the American was eventually called off as the Dutch side informed Fulham that they would not give the green light to the move despite agreement on a €37m package.

Despite being German, Benda has never played senior team football in the country, with all his time spent in the UK so far.

A move to the Netherlands would hand the 27-year-old a fresh adventure.