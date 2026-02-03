Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur prospect George Abbott has revealed that he spoke with fellow Spurs’ loanee Oliver Irow before completing his move to Mansfield Town.

The English midfielder has joined the Stags on loan and will remain with the League One side until the end of the campaign.

Abbott spent the first half of the season on loan at Wycombe Wanderers, making 15 appearances and contributing one goal and an assist across all competitions.

Last season, while on loan at Notts County, he made a strong impression with six goals and seven assists in 44 games, prompting a former EFL attacker to suggest keeping a close eye on the youngster.

Abbott also boasts several accolades from his youth career, having won both the Under-17 and Under-18 Premier League Cups with Spurs’ Academy before captaining the Under-21s to the Premier League 2 title in 2023/24.

The Tottenham midfielder has expressed his excitement at joining Mansfield, describing the move as a fresh start.

He revealed that after speaking with Irow, who spoke highly of the club, it was an easy decision to take on the new challenge at Field Mill under Nigel Clough.

Loanee On loan from George Abbott Tottenham Hotspur Joe Gardner Nottingham Forest Oliver Irow Tottenham Hotspur Jon Russell Barnsley Mansfield Town’s loan stars

The 20-year-old midfielder also outlined his playing style, highlighting his versatility as a defensive or box-to-box midfielder who thrives both in winning tackles and contributing going forward.

He said to Mansfield’s in-house media: “I’m really happy to be here.

“It’s a new start again for me and I’m really looking forward to the challenge.

“As soon as there was interest from Mansfield, I talked to Oliver who spoke so highly of the club and it was an easy decision to sign on loan.

“I’m a defensive midfielder or box-to-box midfielder.

“I like to get stuck in and win tackles as well as get forward quite a lot and have a few chances.”

Mansfield currently sit eleventh in League One, having amassed 38 points from 27 matches.

Huddersfield Town occupy sixth in the table, ten points clear of the Stags on 48, and Mansfield will be hoping that Abbott can hit the ground running to help close the gap.

Having made just one senior appearance for Tottenham Hotspur, the youngster will be eager to accumulate minutes under Clough and make his case for a chance with the first team squad over the course of pre-season.