Tottenham Hotspur defender Alfie Dorrington has revealed that he was nervous during his first loan spell at Aberdeen and stressed that his qualities will benefit Salford City after he completed a loan move.

The 20-year-old centre-back is a product of Tottenham’s academy system and former boss Ange Postecoglou gave him a senior debut during the 2024/25 season.

Dorrington joined Aberdeen on loan during the second part of last season and then Dons boss Jimmy Thelin admitted that the youngster made progress with them.

The Spurs starlet helped Aberdeen lift the Scottish Cup by defeating Glasgow giants Celtic and in the summer the Pittodrie outfit agreed another loan deal with Tottenham for Dorrington.

However, his second spell with Aberdeen did not go according to plan as he only featured for 327 minutes for them in the Scottish Premiership and Spurs decided to cut short his loan spell in January to bring him back.

League Two outfit Salford City showed interest in Dorrington and on transfer deadline day the 20-year-old joined them on loan for the rest of the season.

Dorrington revealed that he was nervous during his first loan spell with Aberdeen as it was the first time he was living away from home, but added that he enjoyed learning to cook and doing activities on his own.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

“I made my debut for Tottenham when I was 19 and then I went on loan to Aberdeen”, Dorrington told Salford City’s official media (0:15).

“I was quite nervous at first because it was my first loan, especially moving away from home on my own for the first time, learning to cook, clean, doing everything for myself but I loved it.

“Obviously I got into the team there and I like to think that I have done well, and we won the cup which was probably the biggest moment of my career so far.”

Dorrington also pointed out that he is quick player which will benefit Salford when they play with a high line and the defender also added that he wants to bring some attacking threat to his game as well.

“I am quick, so if we are playing a high line, that helps, good in the air and good on the ball”, Dorrington added.

“Hopefully I can bring a bit of an attacking threat as well as stopping goals.”

Dorrington will be eager to ply his trade under manager Karl Robinson and all eyes will be on Salford’s game against Accrington Stanley on Thursday to see whether the Spurs star will make his debut in that game.