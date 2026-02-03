Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Birmingham City’s newly signed centre-back Johnathan Panzo has expressed his determination to help guide Blues into the Championship playoffs as they pursue promotion to the Premier League.

The England Under-21 international joined from Portuguese side Rio Ave on deadline day and will spend the remainder of the season playing at St Andrew’s.

A product of Chelsea’s youth academy, he has gained valuable Championship experience with loan stints at Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Cardiff City, racking up over 35 appearances, and was also part of the England squad that lifted the Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

This season, Panzo featured 14 times for Rio Ave, who currently sit 13th in Portugal’s top flight.

Birmingham City, meanwhile, are 13th in the Championship on 42 points, just five points behind Wrexham in the final playoff spot, a gap that remains within reach.

Panzo highlighted his previous spells in the Championship, reflecting on the experience he gained during those spells and expressing his hope to bring that experience into the current team.

The 25-year-old told Blues TV+ (1:07): “Yes, played at Coventry, played at Cardiff, Forest as well, so yes, had some good experiences, and hopefully I can bring that to the team.”

Club Monaco Cercle Brugge Dijon Nottingham Forest Coventry City Cardiff City Standard Liege Rio Ave Birmingham City Clubs Jonathan Panzo has played for

Speaking about the objectives at the club, Panzo said the focus is on helping Birmingham reach the playoffs, describing it as a shared goal.

He added that everyone, including the coach and players, are aligned with that aim and he is happy to be there to help.

“The mission is to help the team get to the playoffs.

“That’s the goal.

“Everyone’s goal here.

“Coach, everyone there, so I’m happy to be here and help.”

Blues have strengthened significantly with seven new additions during the January transfer window as they look to pick up momentum and push towards the top six.

Panzo will face competition from captain Christoph Klarer, Phil Neumann and Jack Robinson as he bids to secure a regular place in Chris Davies’ side.

All eyes will now be on Saturday, with the 25-year-old potentially set to make his debut when Birmingham City welcome Leicester City to St Andrew’s.