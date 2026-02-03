Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic striker Johnny Kenny has revealed that Bolton Wanderers chased him last summer and after joining the League One side on loan he is now keen to transfer some of the Bhoys’ winning mentality.

The Trotters have secured long-term target Kenny on loan for the rest of the season, after a summer move fell through, with a former top-flight player suggesting Kenny was not yet ready for Celtic and should be gaining experience on loan.

The 22-year-old featured 22 times during the first half of the season for Celtic, scoring six goals and providing two assists, including a brace against Falkirk at Parkhead in October.

Bolton boss Steven Schumacher has overseen a strong campaign, with the Wanderers currently sitting third in League One on 52 points, just six adrift of second-placed Lincoln City.

Kenny explained that Bolton showed sustained interest in him during the summer while he opted to give himself time at Celtic during the first half of the campaign.

He reflected on the experience he gained playing in front of large crowds, stating his intention to bring that experience, along with Celtic’s winning mentality, goals, and work rate, to the Bolton squad.

The 22-year-old forward also outlined his ambition to play a role in the club’s promotion push, describing their current position as strong and expressing his hope of helping Bolton move closer to where he believes they belong.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Kenny told Bolton’s in-house media: “I knew there’d been an interest and Bolton reached out to me a lot during the summer, but I wanted to give Celtic a crack I think I have in the last six months.

“But I’m happy to be here now

“I’ve gained a lot of experience playing at Celtic in front of an amazing crowd every week and I just want to bring those experiences here now and hopefully help the club going forward.

“I want to bring in that winning mentality to the squad because if we win as much as possible, we’ll get to where we want to be and that’s ultimately the aim.

“I hope to bring goals, work-rate and just help the team all round and I think if I can bring the level I can bring, we can get to where we want to.

“I look forward to the next few months.

“The club is in a brilliant position and we want to go and get promoted – that’s the aim.

“Promotion would be amazing, to bring this club back one division closer to where it should be and I hope I can help the club do that.”

A former top-flight attacker stressed in October that the Irish hitman has already shown the hallmarks of a quality striker, following an impressive showing against Sturm Graz in the Europa League with the Hoops.

Celtic will be hoping that the spell in League One with Bolton can push Kenny’s development forward, with the striker due back at Parkhead in the summer.

He will hope to make the journey back to Glasgow as a League One promotion winner with Bolton.