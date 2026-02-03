Julian Finney/Getty Images

Falkirk boss John McGlynn is looking forward to providing a platform for ‘class’ on loan arrival from Aston Villa, Ben Broggio.

Broggio has joined Scottish Premiership side Falkirk on loan from Villa, for the remainder of the season.

The young attacker made his senior debut for Aston Villa back in September 2024 against Wycombe Wanderers in an EFL Cup tie.

The England Under-18 international was part of the Aston Villa squad that won the FA Youth Cup and the Premier League National title last year and is highly rated.

Broggio has come up through the ranks at Aston Villa and signed a new long-term contract in March 2025.

The 19-year old’s signature was being chased by two League One clubs, but Falkirk have managed to bring him in.

His acquisition has been welcomed by Falkirk boss McGlynn, who is looking forward to providing a platform to the ‘talented’ Broggio, admitting when he took a close look at the Villa talent he could see his quality.

McGlynn insisted that Broggio is ready for the next step in his career and has come highly recommended, having trained with Unai Emery’s first-team regularly.

The Falkirk boss believes the short-term loan deal works best for both parties as they will get appropriate cover in attacking areas after losing key player Ben Parkinson.

“Ben is an attacking midfield player who naturally operates off the left, coming inside on his right foot”, McGlynn told Falkirk’s in-house media.

“He’s been training regularly with Aston Villa’s first team and comes highly recommended.

“Once we started looking at him, you could see the class he has.

“Although his experience has mainly been at Under-21 level, he’s now at the stage where he needs the next step in his development.

“There’s a lot of talent there and we feel this move could be very good for us, and hopefully we can give him a platform to show the quality he’s got.

“It’s a loan deal until the end of the season that should suit everyone.

“With Ben Parkinson out injured for some time and only Louie Marsh available from our recent additions, I felt we still needed to strengthen in the attacking area, and that’s exactly what Ben gives us.”

Falkirk have enjoyed a good season so far and are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership table.

Broggio is not the only Villa academy player moving away from the Villa Park in search of regular game-time, with Jamal Jimoh-Aloba also leaving on a loan, to Championship side West Brom, after Emery discussed it as a possibility to develop.

The young star will hope to improve and impress Emery with his performances in Scotland’s top tier.