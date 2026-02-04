Pete Norton/Getty Images

Northampton Town boss Kevin Nolan has heaped praise on Nottingham Forest talent Ben Hammond, stating the youngster has the potential to carve out a big future in the game.

The Cobblers have secured the versatile 21-year-old midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Welshman able to operate at centre-back or in a defensive midfield role.

Hammond, with close to 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s team to his name, has joined Northampton Town as they look to bolster their fight for League One survival.

This season, the Forest talent has been in and around the Tricky Trees squad, making the bench for three Europa League games.

Nolan revealed that the club have been monitoring Hammond during his time at Nottingham Forest, identifying him as a player with significant long-term potential and drawing comparisons to Ben Perry.

The 43-year-old highlighted Hammond’s versatility across defensive and midfield positions, as well as his positive attitude and competitive edge.

He added that the club believe the midfielder has a bright future and expressed confidence in his ability to make an impact both in the coming months and beyond.

Game Competition Stevenage (H) League One AFC Wimbledon (A) EFL Trophy Exeter City (A) League One Northampton Town’s next three games

Nolan told Northampton Town’s in-house media: “Ben is a player who caught our eye when we have seen him play for Forest on a number of occasions

“He comes here with a similar profile to Ben Perry last season and he is one we are possibly looking at beyond the next few months.

“We think he could have a big future in the game, people whose opinion we trust and value agree and rate him very highly.

“He can play in a back three or in central midfield and can perform either role well.

“He has a great attitude, a strong will to win and he is a player we are delighted to welcome to the club.”

The Cobblers are locked in a fight for survival in League One and currently sit second from bottom on 30 points.

Hammond has yet to make a first-team appearance for Nottingham Forest and will be eager to make his mark during his loan spell, with a return to the City Ground in the summer offering another chance to push for his senior debut.