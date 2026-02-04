Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has picked his Rangers starting lineup vs Kilmarnock for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox – match preview here.

The Gers did business before the winter transfer window shut, with the notable capture of attacker Ryan Naderi.

A fee that could rise as high as €6m and is a record sale for a 3. Liga team in Germany, Rangers made clear just how much they wanted to sign the now former Hansa Rostock man.

Having backed Rohl with signings, the Rangers board will now want to see a strong and sustained Scottish Premiership title push.

Now Rangers can move to within three points of leaders Hearts if they can beat Kilmarnock on home turf tonight.

Rohl has avoided the trap that Russell Martin got himself in and the German again stressed in the run-up to tonight’s game that results are more important that all the details of his philosophy.

Kilmarnock, bossed by former Rangers star Neil McCann, arrive at Ibrox sitting second from bottom in the league table.

Killie though won their last match, beating Aberdeen 3-0, and there are hopes they are now starting to find some form.

Even so, Rangers will start as massive favourites to pick up all three points tonight.

Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers vs Kilmarnock lineup tonight, while at the back, Rohl goes with James Tavernier, Nasser Djiga, John Souttar and Jayden Meghoma.

Midfield could well be a key battleground tonight and Rangers select Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard, Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Bojan Miovski.

If Rohl needs to make changes to his Rangers lineup vs Kilmarnock then he has options off the bench to call for and they include Ryan Naderi and Andreas Skov Olsen.

Rangers Lineup vs Kilmarnock

Butland, Tavernier, Djiga, Souttar, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Moore, Gassama, Miovski

Substitutes: Kelly, Wright, Aarons, Rommens, Chukwuani, Antman, Bajrami, Skov Olsen, Naderi