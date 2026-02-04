Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are closer to receiving a financial boost as Genk striker Oh Hyeon-gyu has arrived in Istanbul to complete the formalities of a move to Besiktas.

Oh signed for Celtic in the winter window of the 2022/23 season straight from the K League 1 and went on to make his debut on 29 January 2023 in a league game against Dundee United, as he came on to replace Kyogo Furuhashi.

The substitution set the pattern for the rest of Oh’s time at Celtic as he was frequently used as an option off the bench to rest Furuhashi.

Oh’s game time was reduced with the arrival of Adam Idah, with Idah’s signing coming a year after the South Korean stepped foot in Scotland.

After going a whole half season without appearances, Oh was deemed surplus to requirements and sold to Belgian Pro League club Genk in the summer of 2024.

Celtic received a fee of €5m plus bonuses for a player who made 36 appearances for them in the league, with only six of them coming as starts.

Oh again obtained a substitute role at Genk, as he deputised for Nigerian international Tolu Arokodare, who joined Wolves last summer.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Despite having to come off the bench frequently, Oh managed to score nine times, averaging an impressive 1.33 goals per 90 minutes.

This rate of scoring considerably increased Oh’s stock, with Besiktas putting in a bid of €15m including add-ons to secure the South Korean’s services.

Celtic are now a step closer to receiving a financial influx, with Oh arriving in Istanbul to finalise the move.

The Bhoys are due to receive €1m to €2m from a sell-on clause they inserted when they sold Oh to Genk.

Oh will be glad to finally get his move, after a move to Stuttgart in the summer fell through due to concerns arising over the striker’s cruciate ligament during his medical.

Celtic are in a three-horse race for the title with Rangers and Hearts, but the club have not made any permanent signings, though five players have been brought in on loan.

The signing of Joel Mvuka has been dubbed ‘weird’ by a journalist, while Celtic successfully fended off Nottingham Forest, with the Tricky Trees coming in with bid-after-bid for Arne Engels.

Celtic are due to play Aberdeen this evening, while they also have the Europa League knockout phase playoffs to look forward to later in February, after achieving a win on the final matchday against Utrecht on 29th January to lift themselves to the 21st spot.