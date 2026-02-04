Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke has cast doubt over Coventry City’s defensive options, insisting they lack Premier League-quality in those positions and the failure to strengthen them during the transfer window could prove costly.

Coventry made a tremendous start to the Championship season and, in November, were flying high at the top of the table with a ten-point cushion over second-placed Middlesbrough.

On Saturday, the Sky Blues were beaten 2-1 away at Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road.

That defeat extended a worrying run on the road, with Coventry now without an away win in their last seven matches, a slump that has severely stalled their earlier momentum and allowed Boro to close the gap on Frank Lampard’s side, as Richard Keys predicted in December.

The January window has brought the arrivals of wingers Min-hyeok Yang, Jahnoah Markelo, and Romain Esse, a move that an ex-EFL star described last month as shrewd business.

The Sky Blues have also added Frank Onyeka, a defensively minded central midfielder, but notably there has been no reinforcement of the back four.

Clarke has raised serious concerns over Coventry’s recent form, pointing to their struggles away from home and, in particular, issues within the defence.

Arrival From Jahnoah Markelo FC Zurich Romain Esse Crystal Palace Frank Onyeka Brentford Min-hyeok Yang Tottenham Hotspur Coventry City arrivals

Referencing the game against QPR, he highlighted their vulnerability to aerial balls and a failure to win second balls, while also questioning the club’s transfer strategy after failing to recruit anyone capable of strengthening the back four.

The 51-year-old added that, despite additions up the field, the Sky Blues severely lack Premier League-quality defenders, an issue that has now been left unaddressed following the close of the transfer window.

Clarke said on EFL All Access (19:13): “In terms of the away form, that’s dreadful.

“They need to start winning on the road.

“When I look at this game and recent performances, it’s the defence.

“Really bad defending for the goals, and they didn’t do well with aerial balls.

“QPR were quite direct and put balls in the air towards the centre-backs, and they were really poor at dealing with them.

“No one was picking up the second balls, and they conceded a couple of dreadful goals.

“Although the goal from Kone was a lovely finish, it wasn’t defended great at the outset.

“I’m staggered, actually, that Coventry haven’t brought in one or two players to reinforce their back four.

“They’ve brought in a couple of wingers, great, good players, but for me, the obvious weakness, the area where they don’t have Premier League quality, is at centre back and maybe at full-back.

“It could be a big oversight on Coventry’s part if, come the close of this window, they haven’t brought anyone in and they end up blowing it.”

Coventry and Middlesbrough are locked level on 58 points after 30 matches.

Despite Clarke suggesting before the window that he has faith in Lampard’s experience to recruit the right players, it appears the hierarchy prioritised attacking areas for reinforcement.

At the weekend, the Sky Blues welcome Oxford United to the Coventry Building Society Arena before hosting title rivals Boro on 16th February in what promises to be a pivotal fixture in the title race.