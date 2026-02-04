George Wood/Getty Images

Former Millwall star Sam Parkin is of the view that if Lions stars Femi Azeez and new boy Tommy Watson work together, then that will be frightening for opposition teams.

Millwall are having a brilliant season and under Alex Neil, who the ex-Championship forward stated to be the right man for the job, have established themselves as contenders for promotion this season.

Azeez has been a standout player for the Lions this season and he has already racked up nine goal contributions in 19 games, with one former EFL star drawing parallels between him and Arsenal’s starlet Bukayo Saka.

Millwall entered the January transfer window with the goal of strengthening their midfield and forward line and quickly added Barry Bannan from a financially struggling Sheffield Wednesday side.

They wanted to bring in Crystal Palace star Jesuran Rak-Sakyi to the Den but lost the battle for his signature to Stoke City and they went in and struck a loan deal with Brighton for former Sunderland winger Watson.

Parkin pointed out that Millwall now have great competition in their wide areas with the arrival of Watson and believes that Neil has played an integral part in identifying transfer targets for the Lions this season.

The ex-Millwall forward pointed out that Neil could utilise Watson and Azeez from right and left flanks and stressed that the prospect of both players working together is a frightening one.

Game Competition Wrexham (A) Championship Sheffield Wednesday (A) Championship Portsmouth (H) Championship Millwall’s next three games

“They have got great competition in the wide positions now and I will mention [Anthony] Patterson as well in the same breath as the goalkeeper, although Crocombe has been okay for Millwall since he has been in”, Parkin said on the What The EFL (7:50).

“It is going to be a bit of a battle there, but to recruit those to show you how much of an opportunity they have of getting promoted, and Alex Neil is integral in these signings, I am sure.

“So the potential of having Watson on one side and Azeez on the other, they can do that.

“Probably Watson will want to play on the right as well; I would suggest inverting onto his left side, but if those two can work, then that is going to be a frightening proposition.”

Watson came through Sunderland’s academy system and it was his goal in the Championship playoff final against Sheffield United last season that won the Black Cats promotion.

He linked up with Brighton last summer, but his first half of the season was marred with injuries.

Now Watson will be looking forward to plying his trade under Neil and helping Millwall earn promotion like he did for his former club.