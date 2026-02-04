Carl Recine/Getty Images

Sheffield United star Andre Brooks believes that him and Femi Seriki have a great partnership, which complements both of them.

Brooks starred in Sheffield United’s 3-1 comeback win against Oxford United on Tuesday, scoring the second goal for the Blades.

With the goal against the U’s, Brooks has now scored in three consecutive games, providing more end product to his game.

The 22-year old came through the Blades academy and featured twenty times in their 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

He has enjoyed a more prominent role in the side this season, starting 17 league games.

Brooks, a right-winger, is complemented on the right hand side by full-back Seriki, who also spent time in the Sheffield United youth system.

The star attacker feels that both him and Seriki know how the other play, which helps them complement each other on the pitch.

Season Position 2024–25 3rd (Championship) 2023–24 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2022–23 2nd (Championship, promoted) 2021–22 5th (Championship) 2020–21 20th (Premier League, relegated) Sheffield United’s last five league finishes

Brooks added that the right-back knows what he does, stating that it is good to have another academy graduate in the team alongside him.

“Me and Femi [Seriki] have known each other for years now and we know how each other play”, Brooks told Sheffield United’s in-house media (3:15).

“It is always good to have another academy graduate in the team as well.

“Femi knows what I do and I know Femi is always going to be there.

“So, I just do my thing and Femi knows what I am going to do.

“So, he is always doing the opposite to me.”

Unlike Brooks, Seriki did not have a straightforward path into the first-team, having been on a few loans before establishing himself in Chris Wilder’s team.

After starting for the first time under Wilder in 2024, the veteran boss was pleased with the way he played, believing Seriki made the fans excited.

Seriki has been a regular feature for the Blades this season and has provided four assists in the league campaign.

The win against Oxford United will be much welcomed by Wilder and his team, as they try to make a late playoff push.

Former Blues star Cameron Jerome recently stated that the Blades need to be ruthless against teams lower down in the table for a playoff push and the Yorkshire club have started the post-transfer window on the right page.

The Sheffield United faithful will also be able to watch England international and treble winner Kalvin Phillips play for them in the second half of the season, as the midfielder chose to move to Bramall Lane to return to Yorkshire.