Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has stressed that he would always want Leicester City new boy Jamaal Lascelles on his side over Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard and Connor Coady and thinks that everyone is aware of the ex-Newcastle United defender’s class.

Leicester have struggled to live up to promotion expectations this season and Marti Cifuentes paid with his job in January.

The Foxes had a busy transfer window though as they managed to bring in Joe Aribo, Devine Mukasa on loan and Lascelles from Newcastle on the deadline day.

Lascelles had fallen out of favour at Newcastle and a move to Leicester gives him the chance for regular game time in the Championship.

The 32-year-old centre-back had suitors in the market, but Leicester managed to convince Lascelles, who featured in 253 games for the Magpies, to join them.

Clarke admitted that he would always pick Lascelles over experienced centre-backs like Coady, Vestergaard and Faes and added that the ex-Newcastle star is a fantastic professional.

The ex-EFL winger thinks that although Lascelles has missed many games due to a ligament injury in recent years, considering his current age, he still has a lot to offer.

“Would you rather have Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, or Connor Coady? I would rather have Jamaal Lascelles”, Clarke said on What The EFL (12:10).

“I think he is a great pro; Newcastle fans love him; he is a club captain.

“Obviously, he has barely played the last few years, obviously because they have gone to a different level.

“He obviously had an ACL injury, which also kept him out for a long, long time, but his class is there for everyone to see.

“He is only 32, so he is not over the hill as yet; he has played twice for Newcastle’s first team this season as well.

“He is from the Derby area, so the move no doubt will suit his family as well and Leicester are just desperate for better defensive players.”

The 32-year-old has vast experience of playing in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Newcastle and has helped the Magpies win promotion to the Premier League in the 2016/17 season.

Leicester were keen on bringing in a goalkeeper with West Ham’s Mads Hermansen on their mind, but the Hammers were not interested in letting him go out on loan.

They also showed interest in Leeds United’s out-of-favour striker Joel Piroe, but the Dutchman was not interested in returning to the Championship.