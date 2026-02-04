Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is of the view that Watford’s new manager will have to be comfortable working under various restrictions.

Watford sacked Paulo Pezzolano in October after a series of disappointing results and appointed former Leeds United boss Javi Gracia for his second Vicarage Road stint.

Under the Spanish tactician, Watford saw improvement in form and early in January, Parkin hailed his appointment as the best decision Watford have made in recent years.

During the winter window, they signed Manchester City youngster Stephen Mfuni and Udinese’s Saba Goglichidze on loan for the rest of the season and also brought in reinforcements in midfield in the form of Edoardo Bove and Pierre Ekwah.

However, Gracia shocked fans by submitting his resignation just before deadline day and Watford are now looking out for a new manager.

Parkin is of the view that Gracia’s departure might have come due to disagreement over transfer targets, as he thinks that the Spaniard might have wanted more experienced Championship-ready players.

He pointed out that Watford have a lot of young players with quality, but he admitted that it is doubtful whether they can perform consistently.

Game Competition Southampton (A) Championship Preston North End (A) Championship Derby County (H) Championship Watford’s next three games

The ex-Championship forward pointed out that whoever succeeds Gracia at Vicarage Road will have to be comfortable with working under various restrictions and added that getting into playoffs with the current set of players this season is doubtful.

“If he wanted a little bit more of Championship ready players and a bit more experience in this window, then I would be with him 100 per cent”, Parkin said on the What The EFL (15:30).

“There are some really talented young players there, but whether they have the necessary quality and can provide the consistency to get them into the playoffs, I very much doubt.

“I think there has been a lack of alignment, it would suggest and maybe he does not need it.

“The suggestion was that he was back in Spain prior to getting the job and he was obviously away from his family.

“It kind of all makes sense and adds up; maybe it was not a particularly happy marriage, so we will see where they go next.

“Who goes next? It has to be someone who is comfortable working in that environment under the various restrictions.

“One thing is sure that they have some good players, but I doubt they have the necessary quality to make it into the top six this year.”

Watford are just three points off the playoff spots, but on a poor run of form.

The Hornets have not won since New Year’s Day and will need to turn that around quickly or they could find themselves cut adrift from the top six.