Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has commended Portsmouth for a strong winter transfer window and expressed confidence in John Mousinho’s ability to maintain Pompey’s Championship status.

Portsmouth endured a disastrous start to the campaign, languishing in 22nd place at the start of December.

Since then, Mousinho has turned things around for the Fratton Park side, who have lost just once in their last nine matches and climbed to 20th in the Championship, only a single point above the drop zone, but crucially with two games in hand over those below them.

Riding a three-game unbeaten streak, Pompey are pushing to widen the gap over their fellow relegation strugglers, many of whom have struggled to string together more than a solitary victory at a time.

The transfer window saw Mousinho’s squad strengthen with the additions of striker Millenic Alli, defensive midfielder Ebou Adams, and a last-minute capture of Madiodio Dia to Fratton Park.

Clarke praised Portsmouth for their proactive approach in the January transfer window, highlighting the squad reinforcements brought in to make an impact.

The 51-year-old singled out Alli’s move from Luton, noting the timing of the transfer, and is positive about Adams’ integration and character.

Game Competition Preston North End (A) Championship Sheffield United (H) Championship Millwall (A) Championship Portsmouth’s next three games

He said on EFL All Access (35:12): “They’ve had a great window, haven’t they?

“They’ve brought in some good players.

“I think Millenic Alli, couldn’t understand why he wasn’t playing at Luton.

“Maybe they knew that they had to cash in on him this month, so he’s gone there and played well.

“Ebou Adams has settled in great.

“He’s a good character, real spirited.”

Clarke expressed confidence in Pompey’s prospects, highlighting the team’s strong connection with their supporters and the popularity of Mousinho as the boss.

He emphasised the 39-year-old’s abilities at Championship level, describing him as a capable manager and is backing him to keep Portsmouth above the dotted line.

“They’ve got spirit, haven’t they?

“And they’re united with the fanbase.

“The manager is very popular.

“I think, pound for pound, he’s a really good manager at Championship level, John Mousinho.

“I think Portsmouth will survive.

“I’m not worried for them.”

Portsmouth travel to Deepdale on Saturday to face ninth-placed Preston North End, hoping to take advantage of the hosts’ four-game winless run and give new signings a chance to feature.

Mousinho and his men will then return to Fratton Park on 14th January to host Sheffield United, with the backing of their faithful supporters set to play a crucial role.