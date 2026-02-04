Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Lee Hendrie feels that the Europa League is there for the taking for Unai Emery and his men, as they now have the experience of playing in different competitions in Europe.

Aston Villa suffered a rare home defeat in their last Premier League fixture against Brentford on Sunday, losing 1-0 to the London club.

The Villans are third in the league table, seven points behind leaders Arsenal.

They have been almost flawless in Europe however, finishing second in the Europa League league stage, having won seven of their eight games.

Emery has overseen an incredible transformation of his Villa side throughout his tenure at Villa Park, as he has led them to qualification in all three European competitions so far.

Aston Villa enjoyed a great run in the Champions League last season before being knocked out by eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.

They came close in the Conference League two seasons ago as well, before losing in the semi-finals to Olympiacos.

Now with the Aston Villa side flying high in both Europe and the Premier League, former Villa man Hendrie feels that the Europa League is the perfect opportunity for Emery’s side to win a trophy.

Hendrie believes that the current Villa side have gained experience playing in different European competitions in the last three years and are well equipped to win silverware.

He also added that Emery, who has won the Europa League a record four times, will be looking forward to doing so again.

“I do feel that we will win a trophy as well”, Hendrie said on No Tippy Tappy Football (11:50).

“I feel that the Europa League is there for us.

“I mean, he is a serial winner in that competition, Unai.

“So, I just feel that the way the seasons have gone since he has taken over, the European Conference League where we had a great run in.

“The Champions League that we had a superb run in, we’ve got the Europa League now.

“They know that they have got a bit more experience in the squad.

“Having played in Europe in different stages, gives them a real platform to go and get that trophy.”

Former Aston Villa star Nigel Reo-Coker recently insisted that Emery could yet take the well-performing Villa side to another level by winning a trophy.

Aston Villa last won a major trophy in 1996 and experienced serial-winner Emery will aim to break that trophy-less streak in the coming months.

He has also been touted as a possible managerial target for Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer but the Villa boss will hope to convert this season into a winning one.