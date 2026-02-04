Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has hailed Harry Winks as one of Leicester City’s standout performers, placing him alongside Abdul Fatawu and calling for the midfielder to be reintegrated into the squad.

Since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, Winks has chalked up more than 90 appearances for the Foxes, contributing nine goals and assists along the way.

This season, the midfielder has featured on 19 occasions, including an EFL Cup outing in which he also got his name on the scoresheet.

However, since late November, when he played the opening 45 minutes of a 3-2 home defeat to Sheffield United, he has been absent from Leicester’s matchday plans, having seemingly fallen out of favour under former manager Marti Cifuentes.

The England international finally returned at the weekend, coming off the bench under interim boss Andy King during Leicester’s 2-0 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the King Power Stadium.

Clarke raised concerns over Winks’ current situation at Leicester, questioning the club’s management of the midfielder amid his continued absence from the team.

He noted that, despite being pushed to the fringes, the 30-year-old remains one of Leicester’s standout players and should be considered alongside the Foxes’ top league assister, Fatawu, in terms of quality.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2014-2023 Sampdoria (loan) 2022-2023 Leicester City 2023- Harry Winks’ career history

The 51-year-old maintained that Winks’ talent is evident and stressed the need for the club to find a way to reintegrate him into the side.

Clarke said on EFL All Access (27:01): “What do they do with Harry Winks?

“He’s been ostracised.

“He’s still one of their best players.

“I’d put him up there with Fatawu, who has been one of the best players.

“They’ve got to find a way to integrate him.”

Clarke suggested that the English midfielder could have left the King Power Stadium during the winter window, but with no move materialising, an opportunity may now have opened up.

With the squad stretched by injuries to Aaron Ramsey, Oliver Skipp, Jordan James and Hamza Choudhury, and with the Spanish boss no longer in charge, the 30-year-old may yet seize the chance to work his way back into the line-up and demonstrate his worth.