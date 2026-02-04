Pete Norton/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has expressed his satisfaction with the ‘perfect start’ Harry Gary has made at Rotherham United, insisting that it was exactly what the Whites had been wishing for.

With Leeds battling to stay in the Premier League and Farke preferring tried and trusted players, game time for Gray at Elland Road was tough to come by this season.

The Whites decided that a loan stint would benefit the teenager and agreed to send him to Rotherham on loan.

Gray hit the ground running in League One, finding his first goal in just his third match.

Another goal followed, delighting Matt Hamshaw, the manager of Rotherham, who predicted Gray will become a ‘top, top player’.

Gray’s Leeds manager was also left impressed with the developments being seen in the starlet’s game.

Farke believes that so far, Gray’s loan spell has gone exactly as Leeds were hoping that it would.

“We have proactively sent Harry Gray out on loan. It has been so far so good, touch wood”, Farke said at a press conference (6.02).

Loan star Jamal Baptiste Harry Gray Dan Gore Lino Sousa Gabriel Biancheri Rotherham United’s loan stars

“It has been the perfect start for the loan, hopefully it continues exactly in this way.

“At the moment, exactly what we were wishing for.”

Describing League One as a tough league, Farke added: “Lots of game time, some good performances in a tough league.

“So perfect for him.”

With the spell at Rotherham, Gray will hope that he can follow in the footsteps of so many members of his family, who have all played for Leeds on a regular basis.

Last year, the Leeds academy graduate insisted that being in and around the first-team helped his physical development.

Gray has admitted that he likes to excite the fans when he plays and the Rotherham supporters are being treated to his talents at the moment.

The teenager will hope that he can continue to play regularly for the Millers and then compete for a spot in Farke’s first team squad in the summer, over the course of pre-season.