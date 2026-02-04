Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Kilmarnock

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 4th January, 19:45 UK time

Rangers will take on Kilmarnock with the winter window, which a former player predicted would be pivotal in the title race, having now slammed shut. Tochi Chukwuani and Tuur Rommens have been signed, while Andreas Skov Olsen has been brought in on an initial loan with the Gers having an option to make the move permanent at a fee of €10m.

Deadline day also saw the arrival of Ryan Naderi from Hansa Rostock, despite the German club initially stalling. Rangers managed to secure Naderi by upping their bid to a record for the German third division, as Danny Rohl was handed a striker he so desired. Though the Gers have missed out on the likes of Sunderland’s Dan Neil and Cameron Archer of Southampton, Rohl will be content with his side’s business once the dust settles.

Celtic have brought in five players, all on loan deals, but more than a few of the problem positions have been left unaddressed. That they are being linked with the free agent signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is a stinging indictment of their business in January. Hearts have brought in four players including a forward, but unfortunately he does not go by the name of Lawrence Shankland. Though Rogers Mato is already on his way to becoming a cult hero after transfer drama involving a bid from Sporting Kansas City, being briefly declared AWOL amidst an internet shutdown, and his vow to become a club legend, it will be a tall ask for the Ugandan forward to fill Shankland’s boots immediately.

Rangers, it could be safely said, have ‘won’ the battle in the transfer market and it is up to the side to ensure that that advantage reflects on the pitch in the upcoming months and reverse the results from last weekend where Celtic and Hearts gained points on the Gers. Hibernian ended Rangers’ six game winning streak, but Rohl would have been thankful to walk away with at least one point after being under the cosh for much of the game.

Rohl will be pleased that they are facing a side, in the shape of Kilmarnock, with the second worst defensive record in the division, after his attack failed to impose itself against Hibernian. The German though will not make the mistake of taking his opponents lightly as he hopes to integrate his new signings quickly.

Kilmarnock beat Aberdeen last weekend to claim only their third win of the season in a dominant performance aided by Dons captain Graeme Shinnie picking up a red card in the 51st minute. It was their first win in 17 Scottish Premiership matches and their first since early October.

Rangers legend and Killie boss Neil McCann is hoping that the new faces in attack, striker Joe Hugill, and winger Nicky Clescenco, and Findlay Curtis, on loan from Rangers, will inject energy to his side. McCann though has the odds stacked against him, having lost all three of his away league games to Rangers by an aggregate score of 12-1 while manager of Dundee.

While Kilmarnock are seeing positive signs under McCann, the resurgence continuing against Rangers would be a surprise.

Rangers will be without Bailey Rice, Connor Barron and Derek Cornelius for this match through injury, while Djenairo Daniels is out for Killie.

Predicted Lineups

Rangers Kilmarnock Butland Roos Tavernier Schjonning-Larsen Fernandez Deas Souttar Schilte-Brown Meghoma Kiltie Raskin Watson Chukwuani Thompson Aasgaard Lyons Gassama Polworth Skov Olsen John-Jules Chermiti Anderson Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Rangers: DWWWW

Kilmarnock: WLDLL

Key Men

Rangers

Tochi Chukwuani said ‘the season is long, it’s until May, so we are still in the mix’ after the Hibs draw but Chukwuani will know that that can pass in the blink of an eye. Irrespective of whether he is handed a starting role, or if gets to come off the bench, Chukwuani will know that first impressions are the best impressions, and backing words with actions is as positive a trait as they come.

Andreas Skov Olsen struggled to impose himself on Hibs on Sunday and will want to show himself in positive light at Ibrox, especially with a permanent move to play for.

Danny Rohl, with the players acquired in the window, will want to start to leave a mark on the side by showing his desired style of play. While results alone were sufficient until now, the fans will slowly start demanding dominant performances and proof that the acquisitions are value for money, with academy graduates Findlay Curtis and Lyall Cameron loaned out.

Kilmarnock

Robbie Deas, vice-captain and leader of the defence, is key if Killie are to keep the Gers attack quiet. Deas also has two goals and might be vital in grabbing a goal.

Brad Lyons opened the scoring last weekend. The captain will be key in controlling the midfield.

Bruce Anderson is Kilmarnock’s top scorer with five goals and has now scored in two of the three Killie wins this season after Saturday. Anderson scoring might not necessarily lead to another victory, but it will make Rangers’ task exponentially more difficult.

Result Competition Kilmarnock 0-3 Rangers Scottish Premiership Rangers 3-1 Kilmarnock Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock 2-4 Rangers Scottish Premiership Last three meetings

Match Prediction

Rangers have won each of their last nine home league meetings with Kilmarnock by an aggregate score of 25-4. It is their longest ongoing home league winning streak versus any current Scottish Premiership opponent.

Kilmarnock have also lost 13 of their last 15 league matches against Rangers, including their last four in a row all while conceding three plus goals.

The Gers have also won each of their last five games at Ibrox, while Killie are winless in their last nine away games in the Scottish Premiership since a 2-0 win at Dundee United in September.

All of this points toward a comfortable win for Rangers, but the manager will want more than that. Rohl will want to quickly integrate the new signings and introduce and establish patterns of play, and for that he will hope to quickly run up a sizeable goal advantage early in the match before trialling his favoured methods.

We think Rangers will achieve a repeat of the result from the return fixture in December, and that will be the bare minimum demanded by the faithful, with ground gained on matchday 23 when Hearts and Celtic cancelled each other, ceded again last weekend.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Rangers 3-0 Kilmarnock

Where To Watch?

Rangers vs Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership will be live in the UK on Rangers TV for a 19:45 UK time kick off.