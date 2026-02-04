Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has proudly revealed himself to be a ‘football romantic’, as he looks forward to Friday’s game against Nottingham Forest under the lights.

Elland Road will host the Tricky Trees on Friday in the Premier League, as Leeds tackle their first game since the closing of the January transfer window.

The game will also come after last weekend’s home drubbing at the hands of Arsenal, but a crucial difference will be the kick-off time.

Farke admits that he loves the atmosphere under floodlights, with everyone ‘buzzing’ in a sold-out stadium.

Declaring himself to be a football romantic, Farke also added the humdrum reason of easier travel for supporters is another factor that makes late kick-offs preferable.

Farke said at a press conference (26:45): “To be honest, I am a football romantic as well.

“I love the atmosphere under floodlights, and the stadium is full, and everyone is buzzing.

“I like it way more than kick-offs just after breakfast.

“Also for travelling anyhow, if you have a 12’o clock kick-off, sometimes, especially on the way in it’s difficult for supporters.

“I like the atmosphere at Elland Road under the floodlights.”

Leeds have a perfect record when playing under floodlights this season, winning all four of the fixtures where the Elland Road surface has been bathed in light from the stands.

Farke mused that while the record does not guarantee a result against Nottingham Forest, it could be taken as an additional motivational factor.

“The good record is not a guarantee for the game on Friday but it’s at least a good promise.

“I am looking forwards to this game and I hope for a very special atmosphere as well.

“Hopefully we can win as many points as possible.”

Leeds’ fans might have been disappointed that further reinforcements were not brought in before the winter window closed, with commentator Adam Pope stating that he would have liked to have seen at least one more loan signing made to bolster the squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury record has been a primary concern, with the faithful fearing that he could break down at any moment, but Leeds refused to go above their pre-set valuation for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

A capacity crowd on Friday though could go some way to helping put to rest any such fears, as Leeds fans can inspire their side to three points and a step closer to safety, and Calvert-Lewin to double digits for the season, with the Englishman needing only one more goal.