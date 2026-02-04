Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Port Vale manager Jon Brady believes that in Everton talent Martin Sherif, the Valiants are getting a young, hungry forward with plenty of potential.

Sherif was sent out on a season-long loan to League One club Rotherham United at the start of the season, but an injury prevented him from staking a claim in the first-team.

He was recalled at the beginning of January and was sent out to fellow League One club Port Vale a day before the winter transfer window closed.

Describing the Everton starlet, the Port Vale manager insisted that the 19-year-old striker is someone who is young, hungry and comes with a lot of potential.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Martin to the club”, the Vale manager told his club’s official website while giving his reaction on the signing.

“He’s a young, hungry forward with plenty of potential, who will offer us a real presence in the forward line during the second half of the season.”

Sherif was the second Everton player to join Port Vale in the recently closed window, with the other being Elijah Campbell.

Star On loan from Dajaune Brown Derby County Ethon Archer Luton Town Martin Sherif Everton Eli Campbell Everton Joe Gauci Aston Villa Port Vale’s loan stars

Campbell left an impression on former Fleetwood Town manager Charlie Adam during his stint at the Cod Army back in 2024.

Adam admitted to liking what Campbell brought to the Fleetwood squad.

Referring to the capture of Campbell along with Sherif, Brady, insisted that the credit goes to Everton for allowing the moves to happen.

“As with Elijah, we’re looking forward to bringing Martin into the group and are grateful to Everton.”

While at Rotherham United, Sherif managed to score two goals in seven League One matches.

Port Vale sit rock bottom of League One and are on course to suffer relegation.

Sherif will be hoping he can help Vale experience an upturn in results in the coming weeks.