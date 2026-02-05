Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers striker Rory Loy has praised Mikey Moore for his performance against Kilmarnock, describing the teenager as the best player on the pitch, with his movement posing persistent challenges for the opposition.

A graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, the 18-year-old arrived in the summer on a season-long loan from Spurs.

On Wednesday night, the Glasgow giants tore Kilmarnock apart with a 5-1 rout at Ibrox, as Moore played his part by supplying an assist before capping the evening with a stoppage-time goal.

The England Under-19 international was also the chief creative force on the night, creating the most chances of any player on the pitch with five opportunities fashioned for Danny Rohl’s side.

Moore has enjoyed an impressive campaign for the Gers, scoring four goals and providing two assists across his 20 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Loy lauded Moore’s showing against Killie, highlighting his intelligent off-the-ball movement and the constant problems it posed for defenders.

The 37-year-old noted that the forward was thinking several passes ahead before receiving possession, leaving opponents guessing, and described it as a masterclass in finding space and controlling the ball in crowded areas.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2024- Rangers (loan) 2025- Mikey Moore’s career history

Loy said on BBC Sportsound: “Mikey Moore’s movement so far has been nothing short of sensational.

“Two or three passes before he gets the ball, defenders don’t know where he is.

“It’s been a masterclass in how to receive the ball in tight areas.”

Loy added that the 18-year-old’s late strike was a fitting reward for his overall display, describing him as having been the best player on the pitch.

“He deserves that.

“Mikey Moore has been the best player on the pitch.”

One former Rangers player has likened Moore’s ball-carrying style to Jack Grealish, while another has conceded that despite a slow start, the Tottenham loanee has grown into his role since Rohl’s arrival, with recent performances changing his initial view.

Moore has also spoken positively about his experience working under the German coach.

The Gers are firmly in the title race this season, sitting on 51 points from 25 matches, just three adrift of leaders Hearts.

The teenager has made 21 senior appearances for Tottenham and will be eager to build his case for a place in the first team when he returns to north London in the summer.