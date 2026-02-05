Birmingham City manager Chris Davies believes that Blues have come out of the January transfer window stronger than they went in, adding players who have given them speed, strength and physicality.

Blues showed real intent in the January transfer window, managing to rope in as many as seven players to strengthen their existing squad and back Davies.

They were not shy about spending money to sign players permanently, even offering players such as Carlos Vicente a ‘substantial salary’.

New arrivals such as Jonathan Panzo have also given confidence to the rest of the unit, with the defender insisting that his mission is to help the team get into the playoffs.

Davies himself is also positive about the outcome of the window, insisting that he has been able to add speed, strength and physicality to the team.

Asked how he would assess the January transfer window, Davies said at a press conference (0.10): “Definitely we have done that [have come out of the window stronger].

“We have come out of the window stronger than when we went in.

“I think looking at the detail of that, the speed, the strength, the physicality was the main thing I think we needed to improve.

Game Competition Leicester City (H) Championship West Brom (H) Championship Leeds United (H) FA Cup Birmingham City’s next three games

“Looking at the first half of the season, we have got that with the players that we have brought in.

“All the players are hungry, want to prove themselves.”

With the addition of players such as Ibrahim Osman, August Priske and Jhon Solis, all of whom are just 21, Davies stressed that the overall age of the squad has gone down.

“We have got young players obviously.

“The age of the squad has come down a little bit as well which gives us good energy.

“Good characters.

“I think we have had a really positive January transfer window.”

Birmingham were expected to be in the thick of the promotion battle before the season started and in handing Davies such backing in the window, Blues’ owners have given him little excuse if the side fall short of the playoffs.

Form on the road has been a real issue for Blues, but goalkeeper James Beadle recently stressed that the side do have the character to start getting results away from St Andrew’s.