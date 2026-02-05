Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Palmeiras have reached out to Wolves to ‘find out the next steps’, with the Brazilian club ready to now complete a deal for Jhon Arias.

Wolves transfer activity over the winter window has been seen by many as a sign that they are preparing for a season in the Championship next year.

While not yet a mathematical certainty, Wolves appear to have little to no chance of surviving in the Premier League.

Wolves have decided that it would be in their best interests to prepare ahead for the forthcoming campaign by tailoring both their incomings and outgoings to that eventuality.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has been sold for £48m to Crystal Palace with Wolves moving on a player who has not been happy nor performing after sticking to their guns over his valuation.

Adam Armstrong arrived on deadline day as a replacement, with the Englishman possessing an excellent track record in the Championship, leading to Rangers missing out on Cameron Archer.

Marseille midfielder Angel Gomes was a further incoming the same day, with the Old Gold retaining an option to buy in their loan deal.

Season Position 2024–25 16th 2023–24 14th 2022–23 13th 2021–22 10th 2020–21 13th Wolverhampton Wanderers’ last five league finishes

Fer Lopez, signed for £19m only last summer from Celta Vigo, has been loaned back to the Spanish club after the Old Gold finally ‘unblocked’ the move in an attempt to preserve his value.

Arias, like Lopez arrived in the summer of 2025, after an ‘informal understanding’ between the player and Fluminense allowed Wolves to swoop in.

Despite disappointing in England, Arias’ stock still remains high due to his exploits with Fluminense, where he scored 47 goals and provided 56 assists.

Flamengo made him an ‘absolute priority’, but it was later said that Arias did not want to move to Fluminense’s rivals.

Besiktas were also said to be interested in Arias, while discussing terms for Emmanuel Agbadou.

Palmeiras put in a bid with Wolves for Arias, but were made to wait because of a right of first refusal clause Fluminense inserted when they sold the Colombian to the Old Gold.

With Fluminense refusing to match their bid, it has now emerged that Palmeiras have reached out to Wolves to ‘find out the next steps’ being ready to seal the deal, according to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan.

It is also suggested that Arias will be handed a four-year contract by Palmeiras once they get the player’s nod.

For Wolves, the move will be a financial benefit as they prepare for a major drop in income next season.