Former Millwall striker Sam Parkin has praised the club’s excellent transfer business, particularly highlighting the signing of Sunderland academy graduates Anthony Patterson and Tom Watson.

The January window was a productive one for the London club, highlighted by the addition of midfielder Barry Bannan from Sheffield Wednesday, who brings an abundance of Championship experience with over 400 league appearances.

The Lions’ hierarchy also brought in goalkeeper Patterson on loan from Sunderland, along with Watson, who left the Black Cats to join Brighton last summer.

The 19-year-old winger has made just ten appearances for the Seagulls in the top flight this season, with his first half affected by injuries, but has contributed with four goal involvements.

Parkin discussed Millwall’s January transfer business, emphasising how the squad were strengthened by the additions of Bannan and the two Sunderland academy graduates.

He added that Watson’s signing remains a standout acquisition, describing it as an incredible move comparable to high-profile transfers like Romain Esse at Coventry City that garnered widespread attention across the Championship.

The 44-year-old also highlighted the potential of Watson and Femi Azeez on either flank, noting their preference to play wide and cut inside, adding that it will be interesting to see how Alex Neil chooses to deploy them.

Club Reign Hamilton Academical 2013-2015 Norwich City 2015-2017 Preston North End 2017-2021 Sunderland 2022 Stoke City 2022-2023 Millwall 2024- Alex Neil’s managerial history

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions Show (16:34): “How good does this Millwall squad look all of a sudden with Bannan, and obviously the capture of the two Sunderland boys.

“Tommy Watson is obviously Brighton now, but I mean, that’s an incredible signing.

“I think that’s one of those signings, like Esse at Coventry, that I’m sure everyone in the Championship was queuing up for.

“Whether he can hit the ground running, we’ll have to wait and see, but the prospect of him and Azeez maybe on either flank, if they can work it.

“I know they’d probably most like to play on the right-hand side and come in on the left foot, but still, that’ll be interesting where he plays.

“Great signings.”

The former striker previously suggested that the prospect of Watson and Azeez linking up is a frightening one for opponents of Millwall.

The Lions have enjoyed a strong campaign under Neil, currently sitting fifth with 50 points from 30 games, with a former Millwall player describing the Scottish tactician as a good fit for the club.

This weekend, Millwall head to the Racecourse Ground for a key clash with sixth-placed Wrexham, a result that could see the two sides swap places on goal difference if the Lions fail to secure a result.