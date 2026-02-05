Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has warned that concentrating only on beating teams the Black Cats are considered to have a chance to beat would mean writing off games against top sides, which he is not prepared to do.

The Black Cats secured promotion last season after defeating Sheffield United in the playoffs, and this term they have shown their ability to compete at top-flight level.

Le Bris’ squad currently sit eighth in the Premier League with 36 points from 24 matches, just four points shy of the European qualification spots, while maintaining an impressive unbeaten record at the Stadium of Light.

They have delivered standout results this season, including a win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, a draw with league leaders Arsenal at home, and a draw with reigning champions Liverpool.

When asked whether the younger players’ fearlessness reflects the club’s identity or simply youthful exuberance, the French tactician addressed the mindset required to compete against different levels of opposition.

He emphasised that focusing solely on beating bottom half teams could result in missed opportunities against top-half sides, and stressed the importance of confidence and belief when competing against stronger squads.

The 50-year-old also highlighted the need to approach every match with full effort, recognising that no Premier League game should be taken lightly, ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Arsenal.

Result Competition Sunderland 2-2 Arsenal Premier League Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland EFL Cup Arsenal 2-0 Sunderland Premier League Last three Sunderland-Arsenal meetings

The French tactician said at a press conference (11:00): “Maybe, or it might be the identity of the club as well.

“We spoke early in the season about the different challenges.

“If we say just we want to win or we expect to win against the second part of the table, you might miss the opportunity to win against the first half of the table.

“I think it’s still possible if you believe that it’s possible.

“So you have to have this confidence, this belief against those kinds of teams.

“But on the other side, you have to think that you won’t face an easy squad, and you have to give everything to win a single point.”

Sunderland have earned praise from a fellow top-flight manager, who hailed Le Bris as a composed and effective leader and revealed he expected the Black Cats to perform strongly.

This weekend, Le Bris’ side travel to the Emirates to face Arsenal, who sit six points clear at the top of the table, with mentality set to be crucial if Sunderland are to claim a positive result.