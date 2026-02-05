Carl Recine/Getty Images

New Leeds United academy signing Edward Ibrovic-Fletcher believes that Thorp Arch is a good place for his development and it is something that he is looking forward to.

The Whites announced on Thursday that they had managed to rope in the 17-year-old from Manchester United‘s youth academy.

The young Serbian has progressed through the different youth ranks of Manchester United and was part of their Under-18 squad this season.

After managing seven appearances in the first half of the season, he will now be donning the Leeds United shirt and slotting straight into their youth set-up.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, while giving his reaction on the move, revealed that the Leeds switch is something he had dreamed of for a long time.

He also described Thorp Arch as the ideal place for him to develop as a player and improve; Leeds have a proud history of developing talents to slot into the first team.

“It feels brilliant”, Ibrovic-Fletcher told his new club’s official site while giving his initial reaction after signing.

“It is been something I have dreamed of for a long time, spending time at Leeds.

“I can’t wait to get started. I was here when I was really young for a little bit and now I am back here.”

The teenager, who is a Leeds fan, also took time to reveal the key characteristic traits of his game, insisting that he likes scoring and assisting.

“I am an attacking player, a creative player on the box and like scoring and assisting.

“I think it is a good place for development, for me to develop as a player and improve.

“It is definitely something you look for.

“I am a Leeds fan so that was obviously a factor! I just want to get in, play consistently and score.

“To play in front of the fans will be a dream come true.”

Ibrovic-Fletcher will learn the trade of his game under Under-21 boss Scott Gardner, whose team were described as the best team in the National League Cup by then Aldershot Town manager Tommy Widdrington last March.

Leeds Under-21s’ players have been monitored constantly by managers from other EFL clubs, one of whom, now ex-Fleetwood Town boss Pete Wild, insisted that watching Leeds United’s Under-21 games would give them an idea about what players might become available in the future, build relationships and links.