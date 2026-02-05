George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have been warned that not signing a new striker could be a decision which sees them come in for big criticism if their form declines in the coming months.

Arsenal handed the Whites a pasting at Elland Road last weekend, as Leeds fans experienced an unfamiliar defeat after two months of strong showings.

The defeat was quickly followed by an uneventful deadline day for Leeds, with no further additions made to Daniel Farke’s squad as the window slammed shut.

Leeds did try to sign another striker as they wanted Jorgen Strand Larsen, but were ultimately unwilling to meet Wolves‘ asking price.

Strand Larsen did move on deadline day and went to Crystal Palace, who agreed to fork out a package worth £48m for the Norwegian.

Journalist Sami Mokbel believes that the Leeds recruitment department were set on Strand Larsen and did not want to sign an alternative.

Mokbel said on BBC Radio Leeds’ Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast: “Recruitment departments in Premier League clubs can be funny beings.

“If there is a certain signing that doesn’t align with their long-term targets, I think they can often not bother with them and want to stick to their long-term plan.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

“If Jorgen Strand Larsen, as we’re led to believe, was a long-term target, I can kind of understand why they didn’t want to sway away from that and stay on the path they’re on.

“The form, aside from the defeat at Arsenal at the weekend, is good.”

Mokbel added a word of caution that, despite the recruitment, or lack of it, making financial sense, it could quickly become a point of criticism if Leeds were to suffer a prolonged dip in form.

“I can see the benefits in financially keeping your powder dry.

“But if your form does go south then I think the recruitment staff and the hierarchy there have created a big problem for themselves, because I think it will just be used as a stick to beat them with if your form goes south.”

Leeds’ solitary permanent signing for the window was the Nigerian international Leonard Ngenge, but he has been signed for the Under-21s, while Facundo Buonanotte has been brought in on loan.

While Leeds legend Dominic Matteo argued that the Whites have a balanced squad, commentator Adam Pope admitted that he would have liked to see at least one loan signing brought in.

In Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha, Leeds have two strikers who have been highly injury prone in recent years.

The pair have so far managed to steer clear of serious injury this season, but if they miss spells before the end of the campaign then Leeds will need to rely on Joel Piroe, a player Farke has not favoured this season, to lead the line.