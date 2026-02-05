West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo has insisted that the club have rebalanced the squad over the course of the winter transfer window.

The Hammers acquired the services of defender Axel Disasi on transfer deadline day, signing the Chelsea centre-back on loan, despite worries he was not convinced about the move.

West Ham also brought in Pablo and Taty Castellanos to boost the attack, while Nuno’s long-time favourite Adama Traore joined from Fulham.

Disasi was a regular name in Chelsea’s starting lineup under Mauricio Pochettino in the 2023/24 season, but has gradually fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and did not play for the Blues this term.

The Frenchman will be looking to secure playing time under Nuno at West Ham and make an instant contribution towards the Hammers’ bid to stay up.

Nuno believes that West Ham needed to add balance to the squad over the course of the transfer window and the Portuguese is now happy with the state of the group at his disposal.

He feels the Hammers stars are committed to the cause, while Disasi, even though he needs to settle in, provides him with another solid option at the back.

Game Competition Burnley (A) Premier League Manchester United (H) Premier League Burton Albion (A) FA Cup West Ham’s next three games

“Definitely, we rebalanced the squad”, Nuno said at a press conference (3:08).

“We have options and the players are committed, that is more than anything important.

“He’s [Disasi] been working.

“He is in a good place physically. He has been working hard physically at Chelsea and that was good.

“Of course, he has to now get inside of the team, know the team-mates, but I think he can help us.

“He’s a strong defender, good on the ball, a good option.”

Given Nuno’s observation that Disasi still has to get to know his West Ham team-mates, it is unclear if the defender will be thrown in for his debut at Burnley on Saturday.

Having seen their progress checked by throwing away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Chelsea last time out, there is pressure on Nuno to get West Ham to instantly bounce back at Turf Moor.

The Hammers edged Burnley out 3-2 in the earlier fixture between the two sides in November.