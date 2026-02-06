Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes has hailed ‘clever’ Harrison Armstrong for his ability to fit in but believes the midfielder is just at the start of his journey of being a Premier League regular.

Toffees academy graduate Armstrong was on loan at Championship side Preston North End in the first half of the season.

The Championship club managed to beat competition from West Brom and Derby County for the young midfielder’s signature; the Baggies were not happy about missing out.

Armstrong impressed his Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom, who dubbed the Englishman a ‘special’ talent.

The 19-year old was enjoying his time at Deepdale but several injuries to Everton’s first-team squad meant that Armstrong was recalled by his parent club in January.

Moyes, who managed Preston North End, initially preferred the Toffees star to return to the Championship side at the end of the winter window.

He said that a decision on Armstrong’s future would be taken after their fixture against Brighton and Everton subsequently decided to keep Armstrong at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the second half of the campaign.

Armstrong, who has started four Premier League games since returning, was hailed by Moyes for his ability to fit in.

The Scot dubbed the youngster a ‘clever’ footballer but insisted that he has a long way to go in his journey of being a Premier League regular for the next decade or so.

Moyes is pleased with the 19-year-old’s progress and believes that his role for the senior team will lay down a positive marker for the other young players in the Everton academy.

“I think his ability to fit in”, Moyes said during a press conference, when asked what impresses him the most about Armstrong.

“I always felt that he has got a lot of things going for him regarding his football.

“He is a quite a clever footballer, he can take information on as well.

“He has got a long way to go.

“He is at the start of the journey, hopefully he will be a Premier League player for the next 10, 15 years, whatever it maybe.

“We are pleased and we want to encourage all the young players and think Harrison is a good marker for all of the young players in the academy here to see that this can be done.

“And hopefully we can try and get a few more soon.”

Armstrong is one of three academy stars to have featured for the Everton first-team in the last three years, making his debut for the Merseyside club at just 17 years of age.

With many first-team players back in contention after injuries, it remains to be seen how prominent of a role Armstrong plays in Everton’s push for European qualification.