Jasper Wax/Getty Images

Former Belgium international Franky Van der Elst has revealed that ex-Rangers boss Philippe Clement, who is now at Norwich City, has his eyes set on managing in the Premier League.

The experienced Belgian boss managed the likes of Club Brugge, Genk and Ligue 1 side Monaco before Rangers gave him the Ibrox job in 2023.

However, Clement was sacked last February amid a disastrous Scottish Cup exit against Queen’s Park.

Clement was then offered a whopping €1m to join Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan as their boss, but he snubbed the opportunity.

Back in November, a heavily struggling Norwich City appointed Clement to get them out of the Championship relegation battle, and he has done a commendable job so far.

Norwich landing Clement was widely seen as a coup, although one former EFL star warned the Canaries about his style of football.

Clement, 51, has shown his quality, and one former Belgium midfielder is impressed with the Norwich boss’ work at the Canaries.

Club managed Club Brugge Waasland-Beveren Genk Monaco Rangers Norwich City Philippe Clement’s managerial jobs

Van der Elst described Clement as a ‘good coach’ and is convinced that the former Rangers boss is trying to get to manage in the Premier League, having been told so.

“Philippe Clement is simply a good coach”, the 64-year-old said via Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant.

“His ambition is definitely the Premier League.

“That was confirmed to me by someone who should know, not by him himself.”

Van der Elst, though, believes that Clement needs to stay put in the Championship, praising his work compared to Liam Manning, who had a time to forget at Carrow Road.

“Staying up will be the objective this year, and in the end that should be achieved.

“He’s picked up quite a lot of points – far more than his predecessor.

“It’s an unbelievable difference compared to the previous coach.”

Clement could have put himself in the mix for a Premier League job had he succeeded at Rangers and former Gers boss Alex McLeish admitted that he liked the cut of his jib.

Now Clement will aim to keep Norwich afloat and then kick on with the Canaries next season.