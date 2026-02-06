Alex Pantling/ Getty Images

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is pleased to have signed Tottenham Hotspur starlet George Abbott, who he has admired and credited another Spurs loanee, Oliver Irow, for putting in a good reference.

Abbott has gone on loan from Tottenham to League One side Mansfield for the remainder of the season.

He initially joined Wycombe Wanderers in League One at the start of the season, but was recalled by Spurs in January, after an injury hampered six months; Abbott managed to impress his team-mate in a short-time though.

The 20-year-old came through the Tottenham Academy and led their Under-21 team to the Premier League 2 title in 2023/24.

The young midfielder enjoyed a successful stint at Notts County in League Two last season, where he featured on regular basis.

Abbott’s performances at Notts County convinced one former EFL star of his ability to play at a higher level.

Now Abbott has joined Mansfield, also in League One, where boss Clough is pleased with his arrival, admitting that they ‘admired’ him.

Loan star On loan from Joe Gardner Nottingham Forest George Abbott Tottenham Hotspur Oliver Irow Tottenham Hotspur Mansfield’s loan stars

Stags boss Clough stated that the club had been looking at a midfielder since former Nottingham Forest midfielder Jamie McDonnell left the club and believes Abbott fits the bill.

“We have been looking for a midfielder since Jamie McDonnell was recalled by Forest and subsequently sold”, Clough told Mansfield Town’s in-house media (0:19).

“And he fits the bill.

“He is somebody we admired.

“We saw him quite a bit playing for Notts County last season, where he did quite well.

“For 18, 19 years old, played quite a few games in League Two.

“Went to Wycombe, had a couple of knocks in the first half of the season, so it did not quite work out for him there.”

When asked about Abbott’s team-mate and fellow Spurs loanee Oliver Irow’s involvement in bringing the former to Mansfield, Clough admitted it played a factor and believes that Irow will help Abbott settle in.

“Obviously we have got some good references from Oliver Irow.

“I think when Oliver’s come and settled in as he has, played and enjoyed it, then we hope he is going to say positive things to his mate.

“We always think it helps if you can get a couple from the same club as well.

“It will help George settle in and help Oliver even more.”

Mansfield are producing a strong campaign in League One, currently sitting eleventh in the table and ten points off the playoff spots.

The Stags are due to welcome Exeter City to Field Mill at the weekend and all eyes will be on whether Abbott plays.