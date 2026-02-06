Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 6th February, 20:00 UK time

Leeds United welcome Nottingham Forest under the Elland Road lights this evening, with the match potentially crucial to both sides’ Premier League survival hopes.

The Whites’ confidence took a hit when they were humbled 4-0 inside Elland Road by league leaders Arsenal last Saturday. What was even more disheartening was the fact that it put a dent on Leeds’ impressive home form, handing them only their third defeat in 12 games at home.

That loss is a memory of the past, though, and there is a new challenge awaiting them now against Nottingham Forest in the Friday night kick-off.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has expressed his excitement at games under the floodlights, describing himself as a football romantic when it comes to playing at night in front of a packed crowd.

Nottingham Forest present a tricky challenge, given how resolute they have stood even in front of tough opposition of late. Sean Dyche has yet again shown that he can turn his struggling teams into hard to beat units.

Forest are unbeaten in their last four league matches where they have kept teams such as Arsenal and Crystal Palace at bay and have beaten the likes of Brentford and West Ham.

This form has been complemented with an impressive showing in the Europa League as well, where they have now set up a playoff tie against Fenerbahce.

Europe though is far from Dyche’s focus and with Leeds real relegation rivals, the boss will know just how important tonight’s game is.

Victory at Elland Road would put Nottingham Forest three points ahead of the Whites, while if the result went the other way then it would be the Tricky Trees who would be trying to keep out of West Ham’s reach.

In a poor season overall for Nottingham Forest, they did beat Leeds 3-1 in November, but games at Elland Road between the two have been tight of late.

In the last four meetings at Elland Road, three have ended in draws, while Leeds edged the other 3-2.

Keeping it tight would likely suit Dyche as it would quieten the Elland Road crowd that Leeds draw so much energy from.

Predicted Lineups

Leeds United Nottingham Forest Darlow Ortega Rodon Aina Bijol Milenkovic Struijk Murillo Bogle Williams Gruev Sangare Ampadu Anderson Aaronson McAtee Gudmundsson Gibbs-White Okafor Ndoye Calvert-Lewin Igor Jesus Predicted lineups

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: LDWLD

Nottingham Forest: DWDWL

Key Men

Leeds United

Leeds United conceded four goals in their last match, which could potentially concern Daniel Farke. The German is not likely to change his system or his personnel, unless Jaka Bijol is fit again, which Farke has reason to hope he will be, though.

Farke’s system needs Ethan Ampadu to be at his best and the midfielder has been delighting the boss with his displays.

He could also serve as the last man in defence if the need is for that, proving to his manager that he was not wrong in praising him for his ‘Rolls-Royce performances’.

One of Leeds’ most influential summer signings, Gabriel Gudmundsson, could have an important role to play in the scheme of things.

Former Leeds United star Aidy White has called for him to be more ‘defensively aware’ and against Nottingham Forest he could have to do exactly that.

Tracking Nottingham Forest’s speedy wingers could be a real task and the 26-year-old real strength of character could be on display in doing that.

Nottingham Forest

With concerns remaining over the availability of Matz Sels, Nottingham Forest’s new signing Stefan Ortega could be called into action early. Leeds do pose threat from set-pieces and Ortega could be in for a challenge.

Though the veteran does not possess the advantage of height as much as some of the other goalkeepers, he has experience under his belt and that could stand him in good stead.

Behind the solitary attacker Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White could orchestrate play from the hole. With equally capable players by his side he could provide the ultimate pass that opens up play for Dyche’s team.

Gibbs-White already has six goals to his tally this season and one more could be on the way if the away team manage to find the gaps between Leeds’ midfield and defence.

Result Competition Nottingham Forest 3-1 Leeds Premier League Nottingham Forest 0-2 Leeds United Club Friendly Leeds United 2-1 Nottingham Forest Premier League Last three meetings

Match Prediction

It is difficult to pick a winner for the showdown tonight given the equal status of the two teams, as far as the league table is concerned.

Leeds’ fans will give their team some advantage given how good they have been at home, but Dyche will definitely make things difficult. He will have his tactics ready to counter Leeds’ aerial threat and then use his Forest wingers to good advantage.

Dyche will want to quieten the crowd and then hit Leeds, ruthlessly, and Nottingham Forest have shown they can do just that. The recent 2-0 win away at Brentford, with a goal early on and then the clincher late, could provide a blueprint for Dyche.

Leeds though are unlikely to be able to be kept at bay at Elland Road and seeing Nottingham Forest keeping a clean sheet is difficult. Given the importance of the match, neither side will want a draw, but that is perhaps what they will get.

Inside Futbol Score Prediction

Leeds United 2-2 Nottingham Forest

Where To Watch?

Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports UHDR with a 20:00 kick-off.