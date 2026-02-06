Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Daniel Farke has selected his Leeds United lineup vs Nottingham Forest for this evening’s Premier League clash under the Elland Road lights – match preview here.

Leeds were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal last time out, but given how good the Gunners have been for most of the campaign, Farke will quickly forget the loss.

This evening’s meeting with Nottingham Forest, which Farke loves being under the lights at night, is a much more vital game for Leeds.

Both sides sit outside the Premier League’s relegation zone, but only just, and are locked together on 26 points.

With West Ham showing some signs of life under Nuno Espirito Santo, both Leeds and Forest have reason to fear the Hammers could reel them in.

Farke has admitted he does expect a tight game tonight and recent meetings between the two sides have reflected that view.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams at Elland Road have ended with both sides sharing the spoils.

Leeds did win the last encounter at the ground though, edging Forest 2-1 thanks to goals from two players no longer at the club, in the shape of Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra; Harrison is on loan, but may have played his final Leeds game.

Farke has Karl Darlow in goal in his Leeds United lineup vs Nottingham Forest tonight, while at the back he picks a three of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and James Justin, with Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson as wing-backs.

In the engine room, Leeds look towards Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev and Brenden Aaronson, while Noah Okafor supports Dominic Calver-Lewin in attack.

If Farke needs to shake up his Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest lineup at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Lukas Nmecha and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Darlow, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Gruev, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Perri, Bijol, Bornauw, Longstaff, Tanaka, James, Gnonto, Nmecha, Piroe