Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Rapid Vienna sporting director Markus Katzer has praised Derby County attacker Andreas Weimann following his arrival and feels that the club have gained a seasoned and outstanding leader within the squad.

The Austrian forward spent three seasons in Rapid Vienna’s youth ranks as a teenager before moving to England and has now returned to the Green-Whites on loan from Derby for the remainder of the season.

When he left Rapid Vienna he joined Aston Villa, where he eventually started to play regularly, which delighted him.

Since leaving the 32-time Austrian champions, the 34-year-old has amassed vast experience, making more than 500 appearances across the top two tiers of English football, with spells at Aston Villa, Derby County, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

At Bristol City, Weimann gained a reputation as a quality Championship performer, with one Leeds United legend dubbing him ‘quality’.

In the summer, after opting against extending his stay with Blackburn, he made a return to Pride Park, a club he previously called home between 2015 and 2018.

This season, he made 27 appearances for the Rams in the first half of the campaign under John Eustace, largely from the bench, and recorded four goal contributions.

Katzer expressed his enthusiasm about Weimann’s return to Rapid Vienna, highlighting the forward’s experience and leadership qualities.

He also underlined the impact the 34-year-old could have on the side and his hope that strong performances might earn him a place in the Austria national team for the upcoming World Cup.

Game Competition Hartberg (H) Austrian Bundesliga Austria Vienna (A) Austrian Bundesliga Wolfsberger (H) Austrian Bundesliga Rapid Vienna’s next three games

Katzer told Rapid Vienna’s media team: “His qualities are well known, and I am delighted that we will have such a seasoned and outstanding leader in our ranks for the next few months.

“I am convinced that he will quickly become a real asset to us and hope that his strong performances in the green and white jersey will also earn him a place in the Austrian national team for the upcoming World Cup”

The Austria international, capped 26 times, will be eager to secure regular minutes as he looks to keep himself in contention for the national squad at this summer’s World Cup.

He joins the Hutteldorf side as they look to reignite their push up the table, currently on 25 points from 17 matches and aiming to respond after five winless league outings.

That opportunity could come swiftly, with Hartberg visiting the Allianz Stadion on Saturday, where Weimann may be handed his first chance to make an impression.