Chesterfield boss Paul Cook has urged Bristol Rovers new boy Joe Quigley not to score against his former side, while talking up the striker’s ability as a player.

The Hayes-born forward started his career promisingly in Bournemouth’s youth system, but left the Cherries without playing a single match for them.

He has been a journeyman striker throughout his career, playing across the English lower leagues, featuring for more than 15 clubs.

However, Quigley had a two-and-a-half-year spell at Chesterfield, where he played 107 games, before moving on in the summer of 2024.

This month, he made another move, as he joined League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers on a deal running until 2028.

The Gas splashed a six-figure sum for the recently turned 29-year-old hitman, and on Saturday, he is set to face the Spireites.

Quigley played at Chesterfield under Cook, who believes that the Englishman is not a striker who scores a lot, but he hailed his former player for his incredible work ethic.

Game Competition Bristol Rovers (A) League Two Harrogate Town (H) League Two Gillingham (H) League Two Chesterfield’s next three games

The experienced boss wished the Gas new boy luck; however, he urged Quigley not to score at the Memorial Stadium.

“Joe will never be, I hope I don’t get this saying it the day before, he’s never going to be the striker who scores lots and lots of goals”, Cook told Chesterfield’s media (9:34) when he was asked about the upcoming reunion with Quigley.

“But his work away from the goal is so unselfish and tireless for his team-mates to get the goals.

“Joe will contribute, there’s no problem with that, Joe will get his goals, but his work for his team-mates can often be hidden from the outcome.

“I knew Joe would play a big part for me, for us to have flair players behind the lead striker.

“Joe was nearly the perfect striker, cause he takes all the bumps and all the bruises, and he worked tirelessly and ran.

“He was so popular in the dressing room.

“So, please don’t score tomorrow Quigs [Quigley], whatever you do, but we wish him well.”

Steve Evans will be hoping for the opposite, with the Bristol Rovers boss keen for all three points.

The Gas have won their last two League Two games to put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone.