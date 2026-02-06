New Rangers signing Ryan Naderi has revealed the hectic lead-up to his transfer from Hansa Rostock to Ibrox, calling it a stressful period that ultimately ended on a high with the deal wrapped up successfully.

The 22-year-old finally joined Rangers after protracted negotiations with 3. Liga club Hansa Rostock, with the Gers agreeing to a fee of around €6m, including add-ons.

Rangers had been tracking Cameron Archer from Southampton, but the deal fell through after the Saints sold Adam Armstrong, meaning they pushed for Naderi even more after having seen bids rejected.

At senior level, the German striker tallied 22 goal contributions in 45 appearances for Hansa Rostock, and Danny Rohl has now bolstered his attacking options by pairing him with Andreas Skov Olsen, who arrived on loan from Wolfsburg in the window.

Naderi is now relishing his opportunity and described his transfer to Rangers as a challenging but exciting experience.

He explained that while the process was stressful, he tried to enjoy every moment, recognising the move as an important step in his career, and was keen to see the deal completed successfully.

Naderi said at a press conference: “To be honest, it was stressful, but also there I tried to enjoy every second because it’s such a big step for me

Arrival From Tuur Rommens Westerlo Ryan Naderi Hansa Rostock Andreas Skov Olsen Wolfsburg Tochi Chukwuani Sturm Graz Rangers’ winter window signings

“And yes, I was very excited all the time.

“I just wanted to get the deal done, and yes, it was very nice.”

The German attacker described the final stages of his move as hectic, having received the call the night before deadline day.

Naderi revealed he had to act quickly as the deadline loomed, travelling to Manchester for his medical before heading to Glasgow to complete the remaining formalities, and said he was relieved that everything was finalised on time.

“Yes, it was pretty stressful because I got a call in the night and had to hurry up as deadline day was coming.

“So yes, I got on a plane, went to Manchester, did my medical there, and then went on to Glasgow.

“I had to do two or three things here as well, and yes, I was happy that everything worked out in time.”

The 22-year-old has already made his debut under Rohl, coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes as Rangers ran out 5-1 winners against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Wednesday night.

Riding a ten-match unbeaten streak in the league and sitting just three points behind leaders Hearts, the Gers will be banking on the striker to make an immediate impact as they push for silverware this season.