Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has hailed Sunderland on-loan star Timur Tutierov, who he stressed has added real quality with his arrival.

The Premier League side have produced some quality players from their academy and have identified youngsters around the world over the years.

Three years ago, they brought in Ukrainian forward Tutierov from FC Kolos Kovalivka and sent him to their academy to be developed.

The versatile forward has been impressing for the Black Cats youth system, but is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League club.

Tutierov was sent on his first loan away from the club in mid-January to League One outfit Exeter City until the end of the current campaign.

The left-winger’s pace and directness were talked up by the Exeter boss and he made a great start to his life in League One.

The Ukrainian scored two goals in his opening two games for the Grecians, even though he has not started a game for Caldwell’s side.

However, the Exeter City boss believes that the Sunderland talent’s arrival provides them with a profile in the final third they did not have before.

Caldwell believes that Tutierov has given him a quality option to use for the rest of the League One campaign.

“We always knew that it was going to be a window where there’d probably be more outs than ins”, Caldwell told the Grecians’ media (5:34) when he was asked about the club’s minimal transfer business.

“We knew it was a window, where we were going to have to react to certain things.

“I am delighted with Timur coming in.

“I think he added real quality, and a profile of a player we didn’t have in the attacking third.”

Tutierov can play out wide on both wings and can slot in as a striker when needed, which showcases his ability to score goals.

Sunderland will be keeping a close eye on his development and game time under Caldwell at Exeter City.