Richard Keys is not willing to praise Everton‘s recruitment team and feels with the exception of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, the recruitment ‘has been bang ordinary’.

Dewsbury-Hall, signed from Chelsea, was in superb form away at Fulham on Saturday as Everton grabbed a 2-1 win in the capital.

Fulham took the lead in the first half through a Vitaliy Mykolenko own goal, but Dewsbury-Hall levelled things up with 15 minutes left, while a Bernd Leno own goal in the 83rd minute secured victory for the visitors and all three Premier League points.

Everton now sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table and just two points behind sixth placed Liverpool.

David Moyes now has the Toffees legitimately in the conversation to qualify for a spot in Europe, despite concerns that he is suffering from a blunt attack.

Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry were the only summer signings that started at Fulham, with Tyler Dibling and Merlin Rohl both on the bench.

Keys is a big fan of what Dewsbury-Hall has brought to the table and believes there is little doubt he has been a success.

Arrival From Tyler Dibling Southampton Thierno Barry Villarreal Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea Adam Aznou Bayern Munich Mark Travers Bournemouth Merlin Rohl Freiburg Tom King Wolves Jack Grealish Manchester City Everton’s summer signings

He is of the view though that beyond the midfielder, Everton’s recruitment has been ordinary and has especially failed when it comes to attack; Keys stressed Grealish is only a loan signing.

Keys said on beIN SPORT 1 (7th February, 17:19): “I would argue the recruitment has been bang ordinary and Dewsbury-Hall has been the exception.

“Dewsbury-Hall, yes, [Jack] Grealish, listen, he’s not their player yet is he. It was a good loan signing.

“The rest of them….I think they’ve wasted money on two bang ordinary centre-forwards; best part of £50m on those two.”

Moyes made the decision to keep hold of Harrison Armstrong in the January transfer window, despite admitting a preference for sending him back to Preston North End if possible.

Armstrong started for Everton at Fulham and Moyes said prior to the match that the midfielder is a ‘clever footballer’.

Moyes will want to further reshape the squad in the summer and all eyes will be on if Everton’s recruitment team can rise to the challenge.