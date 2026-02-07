Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Jason McAteer has taken aim at Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne for failing to stop Bournemouth attacker Rayan.

Villa headed to Dean Court on Saturday looking for three points to continue their Premier League title push, but were forced to settle for a share of the spoils as it ended 1-1.

Morgan Rogers put Aston Villa ahead in the 22nd minute and Unai Emery’s men maintained their advantage heading into the half time break.

However, it took just ten minutes in the second half for Bournemouth to draw level and the goal came from a powerful run from new signing Rayan.

He charged forward on the right flank, turning inside quickly and getting the better of Digne, who was left flat-footed as the Brazilian entered the penalty box and drilled a low shot into the goal.

Former Premier League star McAteer is critical of Digne and how he defended, feeling the Frenchman could have done much more.

McAteer thinks that when Rayan turned inside and Digne was caught out, the Villa defender then just gave up the chase.

Club Appearances Aston Villa 167 Everton 127 Lille 62 Barcelona 46 Paris Saint-Germain 44 Roma 42 Lucas Digne’s appearances by club

He said on beIN SPORT 1 (7th February, 17:07): “He just switches off. He stops.

“He kind of gets caught wrong footed. He’s facing the wrong way.

“It was far too easy.

“He just gives up doesn’t he?

“You’ve got to react.”

The dropped points on the south coast mean that Aston Villa are now nine points off league leaders Arsenal, who beat Sunderland 3-0 at the Emirates.

Digne has had an up and down Aston Villa career, from being dubbed ‘pure quality’ by former boss Steven Gerrard, to being written off as not as good as Matt Targett by a Newcastle United legend.

Aston Villa were suggested to be looking to offload Digne in the summer of 2023, but he has remained at the club.

The Frenchman has now moved on to 167 appearances for Aston Villa and has nailed down a regular spot under Emery.