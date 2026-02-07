Kate McShane/Getty Images

Stoke City out-on-loan Nathan Lowe, who joined Wycombe Wanderers in the window, has stressed that he is looking to score for fun and prove his quality in League One.

The Harlow-born forward talent is considered a top talent at the Championship club, but he is yet to make a proper breakthrough into the first team.

Last season, he was on loan at League Two side Walsall for the first half of the campaign, and exploded with 18 goals and seven assists in 30 games.

One of his team-mates at the Saddlers tipped Lowe for a big future, stressing that he would become a top footballer.

Things, though, did not quite work out when he was recalled by the Potters, and last summer, League One club Stockport County loaned him in.

The ex-England youth international struggled to clock game time and even when he did, Dave Challinor put him out wide or behind the number 9 in his system.

Lowe has now joined Wycombe on loan for the rest of the campaign and he has made it clear that he wants to play more as a number 9 than anywhere else.

Club Years Stoke City 2023- Walsall (loan) 2024-2025 Stockport County (loan) 2025-2026 Wycombe Wanderers (loan) 2026- Nathan Lowe’s career history

Lowe is determined to show his quality at Michael Duff’s side, where he wants to be a constant goal threat and wants to prove a point.

“I am really looking forward to it, because I have got a point to prove”, the Stoke on-loan hitman told Wanderers TV (0:29).

“I believe that I have got more to prove and I am not done proving in this division.

“So, obviously, in the coming months, I want to show what I can do as a centre forward, rather than maybe as a wide 10, maybe my less natural position.

“I am looking forward to being out there, and looking forward to doing what I really enjoy, which is scoring goals and winning goals.

“Hopefully we can kick on at the back end of the season and see what we can achieve together.”

Even though he had a tough time at Stockport, Lowe still scored seven goals in 26 games and he stressed that regular game time is like ‘gold dust’.

Lowe is currently not fully fit, and when he is, he will look to stay fit and clock regular game time up front to showcase his ability to finish lethally.

Getting into the Wycombe side will not be easy however and the Chairboys thrashed Doncaster Rovers 4-0 on Saturday.