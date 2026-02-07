Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland were ‘in dialogue’ with Joel Mvuka, but Scottish giants Celtic ‘drew the longest straw’ to snap up the Norwegian winger.

The Bhoys made some important signings in the recently concluded transfer window, mostly focusing on replenishing their attack to back Martin O’Neill, who has the reins until the end of the season.

On deadline day, right-sided wide attacker Mvuka was loaned in from Lorient on loan, with an option to buy him if he impresses in Scotland.

However, when the move became clear, one French journalist questioned the winger’s qualities and Celtic’s decision to sign him in the first place.

The ex-Norway Under-21 international, though, had interest from other European clubs in him, which Celtic eventually beat.

According to Danish outlet Bold, Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland wanted to sign the 23-year-old wide attacker.

It has been suggested that the Danish outfit were in talks to sign Mvuka, who had more clubs keen on his signature too.

Club Asane Bodo/Glimt Lorient Young Boys Celtic Clubs Joel Mvuka has played for

Celtic, however, were able to draw the ‘longest straw’ in order to see off competition from other clubs to secure him on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

He started his career in Norway with Asane and had a two-year spell at Bodo/Glimt before Lorient snapped him up.

Mvuka was rated very highly back when the French club snapped him up on a four-year deal, but he is currently on his third loan spell away from the side.

The Norwegian can play as a right midfielder, and can slot in as a right-back when needed, which could be an alluring prospect for O’Neill.

And if the 23-year-old wide, attacking-minded player impresses at Celtic Park, the Bhoys can make the deal permanent by paying £3m for him at the end of the current campaign.

Mvuka was a bit-part player at Lorient, as he clocked a little more than 550 minutes in 15 Ligue 1 games, failing to score or assist.

He is one of a number of players who have shone at Bodo/Glimt but then struggled to replicate that form away from the Norwegian side.

Celtic, as a high possession side dominant in Scotland, will hope that their style of play suits Mvuka and helps him to rediscover his best.