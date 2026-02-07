Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United goalkeeping talent Rory Mahady is relishing his extended loan spell at Scunthorpe United and has revealed his view that direct football is good for his development.

Mahady initially joined Scunthorpe United in October to play against York City, as the Irons’ then on-loan shot-stopper Rory Watson was ineligible to feature versus his parent club.

Leeds Under-21s goalkeeper Mahady starred in the win against York City on his professional debut and was rewarded with the extension of his month long loan contract.

His one month long loan deal has since been extended several times, as he has gone on to establish himself as the first-choice between the sticks for the Irons.

The 19-year old’s loan at the National League side has been extended once again, this time until the end of the season, in another big vote of confidence from Scunthorpe United.

Mahady has featured 14 times for Scunthorpe United this season, keeping three cleans sheets in the process and catching the eye, which will delight Leeds.

He is pleased to be a regular feature in Andy Butler’s first-team and is now aiming to play as many minutes as possible.

Goalkeeper Nationality Lucas Perri Brazilian Karl Darlow Welsh Alex Cairns English Illan Meslier French Leeds United’s first team goalkeepers

The young Leeds star had also been playing for the Whites Under-21s this season and has highlighted the difference between age-group and senior level football.

Mahady is of the view that direct football at National League level, which is very different from Under-21 football, helps him in his development.

“With the gaffer taking the opportunity to play me against York, with the circumstances and then obviously managing to come back later and just get the hang of 14 games now”, Mahady told Scunthorpe United’s in-house media (0:40).

“Hopefully just play as many games as possible.

“There is a lot of difference from this league to the Under-21s league.

“A lot more direct football.

“Loads of balls coming into the box and stuff so it is good for me and my development.”

The Scotland Under-21 international joined the Leeds United academy in 2022 from Celtic after he was snapped up and has since established himself as one of their brightest prospects.

In a sign of how highly he was regarded, Leeds faced competition from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature.

Mahady will hope to progress and develop at the National League side to further his chances of playing for the Leeds United first-team in the future.