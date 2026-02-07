Euan Cherry/Getty Images

Former Rangers forward Gordon Dalziel has backed deadline day signing Ryan Naderi to become Danny Rohl’s first choice striker as he feels the two he currently has on offer are not good enough.

The Glasgow giants completed the signing of Naderi from German third division side Hansa Rostock on deadline day after upping their bid to a total of €6m.

Hansa Rostock did not let go of Naderi easily, being firmly opposed to selling him in the winter window, but a record fee for a 3. Liga club in Germany did the trick.

Subsequently came the departure of Danilo for NEC Nijmegen on loan for the remainder of the season, leaving the Gers with three options up front, as it was the case before transfer activities took place.

Naderi will need to adapt to the demands of Scottish football, but how desperate Rangers were to sign him indicates the club’s confidence he will.

Despite the need for the player to adapt, Dalziel believes that the 22-year-old will need to become the first choice striker.

He stressed that Bojan Miovski and Youssef Chermiti have not shown they can score the volume of goals the Gers need.

“100 per cent [Rangers believe that Naderi can be the difference maker] because he [Rohl] looks at his strikers now, Danilo is moving out, he has got two strikers that don’t score a lot of goals”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard (39.57).

Club Years Borussia Monchengladbach 2022-2024 Hansa Rostock 2024-2026 Rangers 2026- Ryan Naderi’s career history

“I think this guy is going to come in and he will be the number one striker right away.

“Obviously, they will give him time to settle in.

“That is why I think they went out and spent a couple of million extra.

“Because they look at the two strikers they have got, Chermiti has scored four goals, four goals from a Rangers striker isn’t going to win you the Premiership. Miovski has scored eight and three of them came against Annan.

“So, these two strikers aren’t scoring goals. This guy, they could have waited until the summer because they are thinking, ‘hold on Chermiti could be my number one, Miovski is there to challenge. So I have got two strikers that I have paid a lot of money for.

“They have now spent an extra £2m quid. It isn’t for him to sit on the bench. I think he will get the opportunity to be a number one striker.”

In the first half of the season with Hansa Rostock, Naderi managed to score eight goals in 18 matches and also helped set up five goals for his team-mates.

His performances will be under the microscope, with Rangers having brought him from the third tier in Germany.