Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu is attracting attention from the Premier League, with Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United the ‘most interested’ in the France international.

Since moving from Lyon in 2020, Kalulu has played for two top Italian teams in AC Milan and now Juventus.

He added the Serie A title to his collection with the Milan giants in 2022, and accumulated 112 appearances for them before moving to Juventus, initially on loan, in 2024 and then permanently the following year.

Kalulu has established himself at the Bianconeri and is a key man, with his performances resulting in a first France cap last year.

He was not in the most recent France squad and in a World Cup year will want to change that situation in time for March’s squad.

If Kalulu does go to the World Cup then it would provide him with the perfect opportunity to further showcase his talents, but even without the summer tournament he has Premier League interest.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Tottenham and Manchester United are the ‘most interested’ in Kalulu.

Premier League sides could find it tough to tempt the defender away though as he ‘doesn’t want to leave’.

Kalulu wants to become the first French player to win the Serie A title with both AC Milan and Juventus.

He has a contract with Juventus running until the summer of 2029 and no talks have yet started over a renewal, despite rising interest.

The Bianconeri though are currently opposed to selling the 25-year-old, who can operate at right-back and as a centre-back.

Aston Villa will hope to have Champions League football on the agenda next term and Unai Emery will be keen to strengthen his squad.

A swoop for Kalulu from Villa could well emerge, but Newcastle and Tottenham could present strong competition.

Newcastle have endured criticism for a lack of squad depth, while Tottenham may potentially see Radu Dragusin, who was wanted by Italian sides in January, head back to Serie A.

Manchester United are also in the mix and are resurgent under interim boss Michael Carrick.