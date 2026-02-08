Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Derby County star Matt Clarke has revealed he has no regrets about not breaking through at Ipswich Town insisting that the experience gained on loan proved more valuable at that stage in his career.

After loan spells at Pride Park between 2019 and 2021, the English centre-back returned to Derby County last January from Middlesbrough before completing a permanent move in the summer.

The Suffolk-born defender came through the ranks at Portman Road but was limited to just five appearances for Ipswich before joining Portsmouth on loan in 2015 and completing a permanent switch the following season.

While at Pompey, Clarke caught the eye with clubs such as Leeds United, Hull City and Watford keen, but he eventually joined Brighton.

A trusted figure under John Eustace this campaign, Clarke has been a regular fixture in the Rams’ defence, featuring in every Championship match bar last month’s clash with West Brom, which he missed through suspension.

Across his three spells at Pride Park, Clarke has made 126 appearances and recorded five goal contributions.

When asked about any lingering regrets, Clarke insisted he harbours no regrets about missing out on a senior breakthrough at Ipswich, admitting he did not feel ready to step into the first-team environment at that point in his career.

The 29-year-old explained that loan moves and regular exposure to senior football played a key role in his development, helping him grow through consistent first-team action.

Club Ipswich Town Portsmouth Brighton Derby County West Brom Middlesbrough Clubs Matt Clarke has played for

He added that his experience serves as a lesson for young players about the importance of testing themselves in senior football when the opportunity arises.

Clarke, asked if he regrets not getting a big chance in the first team at Ipswich, told Rams TV (4:22): “No.

“At the time, I wasn’t ready to go into the set-up there.

“I wasn’t at that level, so I needed to go out and play.

“And yes, I probably look at the people I was with that didn’t go out, and I was all the better for going out.

“And I’d always say that to young players, if you get the chance, you’ve got to go and play.

“You’ve got to put yourself out there and test yourself at a proper men’s level.

“So yes, no regrets from that point of view.”

Clarke clocked the full 90 minutes in Derby’s 2-1 loss at home to Ipswich in the Championship on Saturday.

The result sees the Rams sitting two points off the playoff spots and looking to bounce back when they play host to Swansea City next weekend.