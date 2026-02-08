Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted he will not rock the boat over the club’s January transfer window business and believes to do so would be to take the focus off giving confidence to his squad.

It had been thought that Leeds would not exit the January transfer window without signing another striker, but they eventually only landed attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte on loan.

Leeds did bid for Jorgen Strand Larsen, but saw Wolves reject their offer and refused to come back with an improved proposal.

They were also keen on Wolfsburg’s Mohamed Amoura, however it became clear he would not leave the German side in the winter window.

A deadline-day swoop was considered for Krasnodar captain Eduard Spertsyan, an attacking midfielder, but nothing progressed on those lines either.

Farke is not keen to be drawn into whether he would have liked to add before the closure of the window and feels there are internal matters which need to stay inside the club.

The German thinks that speaking about players he would have liked to have signed takes the focus away from putting confidence into the players he already has.

“I won’t speak too much about the thoughts that I have shared with our board and also won’t speak too much about what I would have liked, for example, additionally to add”, Farke said at a press conference (15.47).

Game Competition Chelsea (A) Premier League Birmingham City (A) FA Cup Aston Villa (A) Premier League Leeds United’s next three games

“Because it would make no sense in order to lead my group and to give confidence if I would cry right now for whatever another winger, another striker, another centre-back, another wing-back.

“I am not the manager to do this and you know, my general understanding of my role is that I have signed a contract here in order to serve.

“It is not like the club have to serve me or to back me or to make my life easy.”

He admits he would much prefer to be able to splash the cash, but stressed maintaining club unity is key.

“Although I would prefer to have unlimited resources and can do whatever I want and can sign any player.

“Probably I would have then spent some more money in this January transfer window. But for me it is important that we are all together.

“It is not like the manager against the board and the board has to do something for the manager.

“For me, it is more like if you want to be successful as a club, the key people in the club stick together.

“And they are on the same page. They discuss and speak about options and it has to be also sometimes a bit controversial.

“So, my role is to identify profiles and targets, sometimes even players that could make us better, but it is also important that the financial department, who lead the club in mid and long-term with sustainability, have their say.

“And speak if something is possible or not and then you agree all together what you do and what you don’t do.”

With the victory over Nottingham Forest on Friday night, Leeds have good breathing space over the bottom three, with a six-point advantage over West Ham United.

Premier League clashes against Chelsea, Aston Villa and Manchester City now await Farke’s side, making the win over Forest all the more vital.